Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell says ‘Christmas came early’ for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for new signings

By Scott Lorimer
August 30 2022, 10.40pm
Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell had ‘no complaints’ after his side dropped out of the Premier Sports Cup at the hands of Partick Thistle – even if ‘Christmas came early’ for the home side.

A late Aiden Fitzpatrick header was enough to send the Jags into the quarter-finals.

The Lichties were unable to find their way through to goal and didn’t trouble keeper David Marshal until the closing moments of the clash.

The sides will now have it all to do again on Saturday at Gayfield in the Championship.

‘Christmas came early’ for Partick

Campbell will expect a better showing from his side as they look to register their first league win of the campaign.

He hopes to have a couple of new faces in by the weekend, and could see a couple returning from injury.

However they will have to sweat over the fitness of Jason Thomson, who had to be replaced after a knee injury.

Jason Thomson is a major doubt for Arbroath this weekend.
Jason Thomson is a major doubt for Arbroath this weekend.

“I have no complaints as Partick were by far the better side,” Campbell admitted.

“Never in your life would you believe the side I put out as there a few players missing.

“We didn’t create anything until the last few minutes but I have no complaints.

“Partick are on a high just now but the good thing is we get the chance to play them again and we will get that chance on Saturday.

“I’ve got a real problem just now with a shortage of players.

It was a tough evening for Arbroath at Firhill.
It was a tough evening for Arbroath at Firhill.

“I think Christmas has come early for them in terms of my team selection.

“Don’t take anything away from them – when you play cup ties, it’s all about getting your name in that hat at the end.

“Hopefully we will bring a few players in before that and have a few of the injured boys back.”

McCall happy to be through

Thistle boss Ian McCall thought his side could have made it more comfortable for themselves but was just relieved to have made it to the next round.

“We had some good chances and missed some sitters but credit to Arbroath – they put their bodies son the line and their ‘keeper made some great saves,” said Thistle manager Ian McCall.

“Ironically, David Mitchell also made a great save right at the end to prevent extra time but that’s football.

Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0

“I was delighted when our goal finally came. Ultimately, it’s a cup tie and you just want to go through.

“We could have won by more but you must respect your opponents, who gave everything for their manager.

“It’s a great result for us and we could have been more comfortable but it’s all about getting through.”

