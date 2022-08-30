3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier Sports Cup

By Scott Lorimer
August 30 2022, 9.41pm Updated: August 30 2022, 10.06pm
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0

Arbroath crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup after a late Partick strike broke Lichtie hearts.

It was no more than the home side deserved as substitute Aidan Fitzpatrick’s header sent Thistle into the quarter-finals.

The Lichties never really threatened the home goal until they were behind, with Deri Corfe and Scott Allan both testing David Marshall late on.

But it was all too late as Arbroath slumped to their fourth defeat in a row.

It was the Angus side’s first loss to the Jags in 10 games as they struggled to create any real chances in the game.

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.

Dick Campbell was forced into a number of changes from the team which lost out 1-0 to Hamilton.

Skipper Tam O’Brien suspended, while Colin Hamilton and David Gold missed out through injury.

Nicky Low was unavailable for selection.

Dale Hilson, Bobby Linn, Mason Hancock and Daniel Fosu all returned to the starting XI.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from Firhill.

Search for win goes on

Arbroath didn’t manage to register a shot at goal until the 38th minute.

Keaghan Jacobs long range effort was never troubling David Mitchell.

Their first effort on target came from Scott Allan on 86 minutes.

It was a tough watch for the travelling Lichties faithful as their side looked up against it from the first whistle.

The Angus side struggled to string more than two passes together and looked lost every time they were in possession of the ball.

They only really started to play when they went a goal down. But by then it was too late.

Thistle, on the other hand, looked to drive forward at every opportunity.

It was back to the wall stuff at times for the Lichties who could count themselves lucky to not be, at least, a goal down at the break after a slack Michael McKenna back pass played in Ross Docherty, who was thwarted by Derek Gaston.

A dejected Scott Allan at full-time.
A dejected Scott Allan at full-time.

In the second half, Linn, McKenna and Allan had wayward efforts from distance before Mitchell was finally tested late on.

All of their good work in the group stages – with three wins out of three, 10 goals scored and one conceded – had been undone with a really poor performance.

Arbroath need to start finding their way to goal, and fast.

Defensive woes

Arbroath have not had their troubles to seek this season with suspension and injuries.

At Firhill, they had to field a makeshift back four with Colin Hamilton and David Gold out with knocks. Skipper Tam O’Brien was suspended and will also sit out the next two league games.

The last thing the Lichties boss needed was another defensive injury.

James Craigen had to slot in at right-back due to the injury to Jason Thomson.
James Craigen had to slot in at right-back due to the injury to Jason Thomson.

Stand-in centre back Jason Thomson pulled up and had to be replaced on 55 minutes by James Craigen.

The midfielder slotted in at right back, with winger Scott Stewart plugging the gap in central defence.

Campbell will hope the injury to Thomson is nothing serious, or he may need to search for more reinforcements to cover at the back.

Bannigan lucky escape?

Dick Campbell was asking questions of the fourth official early in the second half, with Partick’s Stuart Bannigan perhaps lucky to still be on the field.

The Thistle stalwart was booked in the first half for a late tackle on Bobby Linn.

On 47 minutes, Daniel Fosu did well to win the ball back and was taken out by a leg left out by Bannigan.

Stuart Bannigan could have found himself lucky not to have been sent off.
Stuart Bannigan could have found himself lucky not to have been sent off.

Referee John Beaton waved play on with Arbroath in the assendancy.

The Lichties boss was furious after the Thistle midfielder was let off.

Just moments later, and sensing his side’s good fortune, Ian McCall replaced his carded man.

It was a big let off for the home side who went on to seal the win.

