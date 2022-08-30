3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup after a late Partick strike broke Lichtie hearts.

It was no more than the home side deserved as substitute Aidan Fitzpatrick’s header sent Thistle into the quarter-finals.

The Lichties never really threatened the home goal until they were behind, with Deri Corfe and Scott Allan both testing David Marshall late on.

But it was all too late as Arbroath slumped to their fourth defeat in a row.

It was the Angus side’s first loss to the Jags in 10 games as they struggled to create any real chances in the game.

Dick Campbell was forced into a number of changes from the team which lost out 1-0 to Hamilton.

Skipper Tam O’Brien suspended, while Colin Hamilton and David Gold missed out through injury.

Nicky Low was unavailable for selection.

Dale Hilson, Bobby Linn, Mason Hancock and Daniel Fosu all returned to the starting XI.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from Firhill.

Search for win goes on

Arbroath didn’t manage to register a shot at goal until the 38th minute.

Keaghan Jacobs long range effort was never troubling David Mitchell.

Their first effort on target came from Scott Allan on 86 minutes.

It was a tough watch for the travelling Lichties faithful as their side looked up against it from the first whistle.

30 minutes in and Arbroath are yet to register any form of shot at goal. Could be a long night ahead. pic.twitter.com/5CyIVnZite — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) August 30, 2022

The Angus side struggled to string more than two passes together and looked lost every time they were in possession of the ball.

They only really started to play when they went a goal down. But by then it was too late.

Thistle, on the other hand, looked to drive forward at every opportunity.

It was back to the wall stuff at times for the Lichties who could count themselves lucky to not be, at least, a goal down at the break after a slack Michael McKenna back pass played in Ross Docherty, who was thwarted by Derek Gaston.

In the second half, Linn, McKenna and Allan had wayward efforts from distance before Mitchell was finally tested late on.

All of their good work in the group stages – with three wins out of three, 10 goals scored and one conceded – had been undone with a really poor performance.

Arbroath need to start finding their way to goal, and fast.

Defensive woes

Arbroath have not had their troubles to seek this season with suspension and injuries.

At Firhill, they had to field a makeshift back four with Colin Hamilton and David Gold out with knocks. Skipper Tam O’Brien was suspended and will also sit out the next two league games.

The last thing the Lichties boss needed was another defensive injury.

Stand-in centre back Jason Thomson pulled up and had to be replaced on 55 minutes by James Craigen.

The midfielder slotted in at right back, with winger Scott Stewart plugging the gap in central defence.

Campbell will hope the injury to Thomson is nothing serious, or he may need to search for more reinforcements to cover at the back.

Bannigan lucky escape?

Dick Campbell was asking questions of the fourth official early in the second half, with Partick’s Stuart Bannigan perhaps lucky to still be on the field.

The Thistle stalwart was booked in the first half for a late tackle on Bobby Linn.

On 47 minutes, Daniel Fosu did well to win the ball back and was taken out by a leg left out by Bannigan.

Referee John Beaton waved play on with Arbroath in the assendancy.

The Lichties boss was furious after the Thistle midfielder was let off.

Just moments later, and sensing his side’s good fortune, Ian McCall replaced his carded man.

It was a big let off for the home side who went on to seal the win.