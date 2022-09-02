James Craigen leaves Arbroath as Lichties confirm Jason Thomson departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

James Craigen leaves Arbroath as Lichties confirm Jason Thomson departure

By Scott Lorimer
September 2 2022, 9.58am
James Craigen has left Arbroath.
Arbroath have confirmed their third departure of the summer with James Craigen leaving the club.

The midfielder still had a year remaining on his current Lichties contract, but both parties decided to part ways.

The 31-year-old is believed to have been frustrated at the lack of game time and with the club having signed Scott Allan and Dylan Tait, his opportunities in Dick Campbell’s side would have been limited further.

The arrival of Scott Allan and Dylan Tait have added extra competition to Arbroath's midfield
Craigen initially joined Arbroath on loan from AFC Fylde in January 2020, before penning a permanent deal in that summer.

He made 81 appearances for the club during his time and scored five goals.

A statement issued by the club read: “Arbroath FC can confirm that our midfielder James Craigen has today left the club…

“Always smiling, and a true professional, James has been a big player for the club in his two and a half seasons at Gayfield, and will be missed by everyone at the club.”

Thomson departs

Meanwhile, the Lichties have also confirmed the departure of League One-winning hero Jason Thomson.

The 35-year-old follows Luke Donnelly in exiting the club.

Courier Sport revealed Thomson departed after being asked to be freed from his contract.

It comes after Dick Campbell added right back Marcel Oakley to the side on loan from Birmingham.

He was joined on deadline day by Dylan Tait on from Hibs and striker Kareem Isiaka.

 

 

