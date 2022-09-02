James Craigen leaves Arbroath as Lichties confirm Jason Thomson departure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have confirmed their third departure of the summer with James Craigen leaving the club.

The midfielder still had a year remaining on his current Lichties contract, but both parties decided to part ways.

The 31-year-old is believed to have been frustrated at the lack of game time and with the club having signed Scott Allan and Dylan Tait, his opportunities in Dick Campbell’s side would have been limited further.

Craigen initially joined Arbroath on loan from AFC Fylde in January 2020, before penning a permanent deal in that summer.

He made 81 appearances for the club during his time and scored five goals.

A statement issued by the club read: “Arbroath FC can confirm that our midfielder James Craigen has today left the club…

“Always smiling, and a true professional, James has been a big player for the club in his two and a half seasons at Gayfield, and will be missed by everyone at the club.”

Thomson departs

Meanwhile, the Lichties have also confirmed the departure of League One-winning hero Jason Thomson.

The 35-year-old follows Luke Donnelly in exiting the club.

Jason Thomson Arbroath can confirm today that our right back Jason Thomson has asked to be released from his contract and has left the club. We would like to thank Jason for his 4 seasons with the Club and wish him the very best for the future.https://t.co/C3YE4bzZks pic.twitter.com/JGeMoLnrAK — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 2, 2022

Courier Sport revealed Thomson departed after being asked to be freed from his contract.

It comes after Dick Campbell added right back Marcel Oakley to the side on loan from Birmingham.

He was joined on deadline day by Dylan Tait on from Hibs and striker Kareem Isiaka.