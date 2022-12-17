Forfar clash with Stirling Albion OFF due to frozen pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar’s trip to Stirling Albion has been cancelled due to a frozen pitch – and the Angus side won’t now play again until 2023.

The Station Park side were due to travel to Stirling on Saturday afternoon, seeking their third consecutive League Two win.

But their hopes were dashed as the Forthbank Stadium pitch was covered in snow from winter storm.

❌️ Today's game against @ForfarAthletic has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. Our next match is away to Elgin City on Friday 23rd. pic.twitter.com/lySc6NMlyD — Stirling Albion FC (@Stirling_Albion) December 17, 2022

Loons will now take a break over the festive period after bringing forward their match with Stenhousemuir – originally planned for December 24th – to last weekend.

They have had an upturn in fortunes since the arrival of Ray McKinnon as manager.

McKinnon took over from Gary Irvine in November and is unbeaten in the league in four games.

But he won’t lead his team out again until they host Elgin City on January 2nd.