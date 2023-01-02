League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hotly anticipated clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk is in doubt after another cold snap hit the country.

The Pars are due to face the Barins at the KDM Group East End Park this afternoon but there will now be a pitch inspection at 12 noon.

🚨 Pitch Inspection 🚨 There is a pitch inspection planned for 12 noon today ahead of this afternoon's match against Falkirk. We'll provide further updates in due course 👇 https://t.co/SNK5sV8X2J — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 2, 2023

A huge crowd is expected for the derby clash after two interesting matches between the sides already this season.

The Pars sit four points clear at the top of League One, having played one game fewer than second-placed Edinburgh.

Falkirk, also with a game in hand over the capital side, are in third, seven points off the Pars.