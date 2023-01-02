Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline’s match versus Falkirk has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

The match had been expected to take place at 3pm on Monday afternoon but will now be rearranged for a later date.

❌ This afternoon's match against Falkirk has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. pic.twitter.com/YK61Eacevx — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 2, 2023

A pitch inspection took place just before noon and the playing surface was deemed to be frozen.

Dunfermline are top of League One, having lost just once from their opening 18 matches.

Falkirk are third and Edinburgh are second. The capital side have the chance to close the gap with an away match at Airdrieonians.