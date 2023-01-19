VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird offers transfer update ahead of Motherwell Scottish Cup visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird will continue to back Dick Campbell in the transfer market to secure their Championship status.

Lichties have brought in five players in the January window and the new signings have made an immediate impact.

Joao Balde has slotted into the Arbroath midfield, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has two goals and three assists from three games and Sean Adarkwa got his first strike in the 2-2 weekend draw with Ayr United.

Ryan Dow has added creativity and loan star Steven Hetherington is close to making his debut.

But Arbroath’s transfer business isn’t done, with Caird keen to secure further reinforcements.

“It’s well documented we haven’t had a great start to the season,” said Caird.

“Some of the signings we have made haven’t worked out. That meant it was crucial we made a good start to the January window.

“We managed get some players in on January 1st.

“We have brought in five so far. They have made a positive impact on the team and we aren’t finished yet.

“It’s important that any players who come in are better than what we have.

“The board will give the manager every backing to make that happen.

“Over the last seven years Dick has always had our full backing.

“Everyone at the club from the staff, to directors and volunteers are all behind the club.

“Now it’s time to get enough points to comfortably remain in the league at the end of the season.”

Mike Caird hoping for ‘biggest crowd of season’ as Motherwell visit

Arbroath will turn their attention to Scottish Cup business before that with the visit of Motherwell on Saturday.

The Gayfield side have been working through the clock to beat the big freeze and get the game on.

A rally call to volunteers to put down the pitch covers on Sunday proved successful and they will be hoping for further support to lift them ahead of the game.

🇱🇻 Outstanding effort by the @ArbroathFC volunteers this morning to help groundsman @boonsbushes0681 get the Gayfield covers down ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell. Back on Friday night to lift them if anyone wants to help? pic.twitter.com/aZKRAbNOvK — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 15, 2023

With ticket sales going well, Lichties are hoping to welcome their biggest crowd of the season to Gayfield for the fourth round clash.

“We had Hibernian here last year and there was a lot of excitement in the build-up to that game,” said Caird.

“On the day we fell short but we are looking forward to welcoming Motherwell here.

“It’s another Scottish Premiership team and there will be a big home crowd and a big visiting support.

“Motherwell have sold over 1,500 tickets already and we are expecting at least 3,000 at the game.

Arbroath vs @MotherwellFC Tickets now on sale Arbroath – https://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS Motherwell – https://t.co/FVjhqOQ7Dp No Pay at the Gate / Season Tickets not validhttps://t.co/mNzZipgeFK pic.twitter.com/T3kIGmpSrZ — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 9, 2023

“Hopefully we’ll get our biggest crowd of the season and beat the 3,300 we had for Dundee.

“It’s a one-off and a chance to show what we can do in front of a noisy home crowd.

“The support of the volunteers is invaluable.

“They came down in numbers to help on Sunday. That underlines the fantastic community spirit in Arbroath.”