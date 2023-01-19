VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird offers transfer update ahead of Motherwell Scottish Cup visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird offers transfer update ahead of Motherwell Scottish Cup visit

By Ewan Smith
January 19 2023, 11.18am Updated: January 19 2023, 4.13pm
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird.
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird is backing Dick Campbell in the transfer market. Image: SNS

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird will continue to back Dick Campbell in the transfer market to secure their Championship status.

Lichties have brought in five players in the January window and the new signings have  made an immediate impact.

Joao Balde has slotted into the Arbroath midfield, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has two goals and three assists from three games and Sean Adarkwa got his first strike in the 2-2 weekend draw with Ayr United.

Ryan Dow has added creativity and loan star Steven Hetherington is close to making his debut.

But Arbroath’s transfer business isn’t done, with Caird keen to secure further reinforcements.

“It’s well documented we haven’t had a great start to the season,” said Caird.

“Some of the signings we have made haven’t worked out. That meant it was crucial we made a good start to the January window.

“We managed get some players in on January 1st.

“We have brought in five so far. They have made a positive impact on the team and we aren’t finished yet.

“It’s important that any players who come in are better than what we have.

Mike Caird is delighted with the impact new signings such as Yasin Ben El-Mhanni have made. Image: SNS

“The board will give the manager every backing to make that happen.

“Over the last seven years Dick has always had our full backing.

“Everyone at the club from the staff, to directors and volunteers are all behind the club.

“Now it’s time to get enough points to comfortably remain in the league at the end of the season.”

Mike Caird hoping for ‘biggest crowd of season’ as Motherwell visit

Arbroath will turn their attention to Scottish Cup business before that with the visit of Motherwell on Saturday.

The Gayfield side have been working through the clock to beat the big freeze and get the game on.

A rally call to volunteers to put down the pitch covers on Sunday proved successful and they will be hoping for further support to lift them ahead of the game.

With ticket sales going well, Lichties are hoping to welcome their biggest crowd of the season to Gayfield for the fourth round clash.

“We had Hibernian here last year and there was a lot of excitement in the build-up to that game,” said Caird.

“On the day we fell short but we are looking forward to welcoming Motherwell here.

“It’s another Scottish Premiership team and there will be a big home crowd and a big visiting support.

“Motherwell have sold over 1,500 tickets already and we are expecting at least 3,000 at the game.

“Hopefully we’ll get our biggest crowd of the season and beat the 3,300 we had for Dundee.

“It’s a one-off and a chance to show what we can do in front of a noisy home crowd.

“The support of the volunteers is invaluable.

“They came down in numbers to help on Sunday. That underlines the fantastic community spirit in Arbroath.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
MacLeod, No.44, is among those who could get a big chance this weekend. Image: SNS
6 Dundee United fringe players who could grab chance to shine against University of…
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
Stirling Uni will aim to stun United. Image: George Vekic
Meet the University of Stirling: THE inside track on the student shock troops aiming…
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee ace Adam Legzdins opens up on call-off frustration, getting back to winning ways…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson opens up on Rangers ticket row talks with St Johnstone chairman Steve…
3
The scene at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Image: SNS
Dundee United react to Livingston postponement as Tangerines take aim at 'erroneous' decision and…
Matthew MacDermid, pictured, made the call quickly on the night. Image SNS
Seething Dundee United chiefs to demand answers after Livingston clash is called off 90…
Dundee United boss Liam Fox watches as the second pitch inspection of the day takes place at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee United in shock late postponement at Livingston - and travelling fans are FURIOUS
2

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…
To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Waid Academy headteacher writes to parents after violent incidents at the school. Picture shows; Scott Duncan, headteacher, Waid Academy. Waid Academy. Supplied by Linkedin/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents

Editor's Picks

Most Commented