Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden

Residents have called for rubbish left strewn across a Dundee garden to be cleared up.

Bags of waste were dumped in the communal area outside flats on Dens Road in early December after a property was cleared out.

The items include a mattress, bedding and clothing.

Locals say they have asked Dundee City Council to take the rubbish away but it remains there more than a month later – with one suggesting it could attract vermin.

Areeba Imran, who has lived in the block for 15 years, said: “It been there since the start of December.

“The stuff was dumped outside – clothes, coats and everything.

“The birds have since opened them and spread the rubbish about.”

‘Two people rifled through it’

One resident said the problem had worsened since he spotted people rifling through the bags for valuables.

James booth, 54, said: “It’s terrible. It’s been there for weeks.

“Two people rifled through it.

“It was piled up neatly before, but they went through the bags.

“The council are not doing anything about it. The binmen won’t touch it.”

Resident Ali Shanks, 26, said: It’s definitely got worse since the bin bags have opened up.

“There were some out at the front of the building and then it went round the side.

“It probably will attract vermin – it’s pretty horrible to look at.”

Kaniz Nawab, 70, who also lives nearby, said: “I’ve been here 30 years. Nothing like this has happened before.

“It’s not nice. The rubbish is spreading about the garden, it’s no good.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are arranging for the materials at the location to be uplifted at the earliest opportunity.”

It comes after residents on nearby Hillbank Place complained about a “mountain” of rubbish outside their homes in October.