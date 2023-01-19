Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden

By Poppy Watson
January 19 2023, 11.28am Updated: January 19 2023, 4.31pm
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Residents have called for rubbish left strewn across a Dundee garden to be cleared up.

Bags of waste were dumped in the communal area outside flats on Dens Road in early December after a property was cleared out.

The items include a mattress, bedding and clothing.

Locals say they have asked Dundee City Council to take the rubbish away but it remains there more than a month later – with one suggesting it could attract vermin.

The rubbish strewn over the garden in Dundee.
One resident claims he saw people searching through the bags. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Areeba Imran, who has lived in the block for 15 years, said: “It been there since the start of December.

“The stuff was dumped outside – clothes, coats and everything.

“The birds have since opened them and spread the rubbish about.”

‘Two people rifled through it’

One resident said the problem had worsened since he spotted people rifling through the bags for valuables.

James booth, 54, said: “It’s terrible. It’s been there for weeks.

“Two people rifled through it.

“It was piled up neatly before, but they went through the bags.

“The council are not doing anything about it. The binmen won’t touch it.”

Resident James Booth.
Resident James Booth. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Resident Ali Shanks, 26, said: It’s definitely got worse since the bin bags have opened up.

“There were some out at the front of the building and then it went round the side.

“It probably will attract vermin – it’s pretty horrible to look at.”

One resident says the waste will probably attract vermin. Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Kaniz Nawab, 70, who also lives nearby, said: “I’ve been here 30 years. Nothing like this has happened before.

“It’s not nice. The rubbish is spreading about the garden, it’s no good.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are arranging for the materials at the location to be uplifted at the earliest opportunity.”

It comes after residents on nearby Hillbank Place complained about a “mountain” of rubbish outside their homes in October.

