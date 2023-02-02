Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad ‘healthiest it has been’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad ‘healthiest it has been’

By Craig Cairns
February 2 2023, 6.37pm Updated: February 2 2023, 6.47pm
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is happy with the balance in his trimmed-down squad but will use the loan market if the right players become available.

Striker William Akio became the latest player to join Rovers when he signed on loan from Ross County last week.

He followed Scott McGill to Stark’s Park after the midfielder joined on loan from Hearts.

John Frederiksen, Quinn Coulson, Kyle Connell and Connor O’Riordan all left the club while Kieran Mitchell and Aaron Arnott have moved to Bonnyrigg Rose on loan.

Murray said that he is happy with his “streamlined” squad and has adequate cover due to the versatility of his players.

Murray has versatility in his squad. Image: SNS.

“I had a quiet transfer deadline day,” he told Courier Sport.

Still have the month’

“Of course if something pops up from the Premiership then we’ll look at it, but if not then we go with what we have.

“Sometimes when you bring the squad down and you streamline it a bit, it’s better. I find it better as a manager.

“If we end up in a horrible situation in the next few weeks we still have the month to do something.”

With just Ross Matthews on the sidelines and Ethan Ross working his way back, the squad is in the best shape since Murray took over in the summer.

“It’s the healthiest we’ve been,” he added.

“It’s the healthiest in terms of bodies in the physio room and it’s also the healthiest in terms of having players up to speed.

“Kieran Ngwenya and Sam Stanton were out for a bit and they’ve got another week under their belts.

The Raith boss is happy with the relationship blooming between Vaughan and Gullan. Image: SNS.

“Sam was really on it on Thursday in training, I think I’m starting to see Lewis Vaughan and Hammer [JamieGullan] understanding each other in training.”

Now seven months into the job, the Raith manager is starting to see partnerships develop all over the pitch and are now on a run of nine matches unbeaten.

A few too many of those have been draws, preventing Rovers from hauling themselves up the league as a result of their run.

Arbroath next up

Next up is a trip to Gayfield, a venue they took all three points from last time.

It’s a much-changed Arbroath side since Stanton scored the only goal of the night.

Dick Campbell’s side have struggled at home but since the turn of the year have taken seven points from three away games versus Dundee, Ayr United and Morton.

“It was a great result for them at Cappielow [last weekend] because that’s a tough place to go,” said Murray.

“It’s just the league, anybody can go anywhere and win.

“It’s tight, you look at where we are and it’s tight between us Partick, Morton and Inverness.

“There are some games in hand but if we can get three points on Saturday then we’ll be in a position to start the week off well.”

