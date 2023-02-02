Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad ‘healthiest it has been’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is happy with the balance in his trimmed-down squad but will use the loan market if the right players become available.

Striker William Akio became the latest player to join Rovers when he signed on loan from Ross County last week.

He followed Scott McGill to Stark’s Park after the midfielder joined on loan from Hearts.

John Frederiksen, Quinn Coulson, Kyle Connell and Connor O’Riordan all left the club while Kieran Mitchell and Aaron Arnott have moved to Bonnyrigg Rose on loan.

Murray said that he is happy with his “streamlined” squad and has adequate cover due to the versatility of his players.

“I had a quiet transfer deadline day,” he told Courier Sport.

Still have the month’

“Of course if something pops up from the Premiership then we’ll look at it, but if not then we go with what we have.

“Sometimes when you bring the squad down and you streamline it a bit, it’s better. I find it better as a manager.

“If we end up in a horrible situation in the next few weeks we still have the month to do something.”

With just Ross Matthews on the sidelines and Ethan Ross working his way back, the squad is in the best shape since Murray took over in the summer.

“It’s the healthiest we’ve been,” he added.

“It’s the healthiest in terms of bodies in the physio room and it’s also the healthiest in terms of having players up to speed.

“Kieran Ngwenya and Sam Stanton were out for a bit and they’ve got another week under their belts.

“Sam was really on it on Thursday in training, I think I’m starting to see Lewis Vaughan and Hammer [JamieGullan] understanding each other in training.”

Now seven months into the job, the Raith manager is starting to see partnerships develop all over the pitch and are now on a run of nine matches unbeaten.

A few too many of those have been draws, preventing Rovers from hauling themselves up the league as a result of their run.

Arbroath next up

Next up is a trip to Gayfield, a venue they took all three points from last time.

It’s a much-changed Arbroath side since Stanton scored the only goal of the night.

Dick Campbell’s side have struggled at home but since the turn of the year have taken seven points from three away games versus Dundee, Ayr United and Morton.

“It was a great result for them at Cappielow [last weekend] because that’s a tough place to go,” said Murray.

“It’s just the league, anybody can go anywhere and win.

“It’s tight, you look at where we are and it’s tight between us Partick, Morton and Inverness.

“There are some games in hand but if we can get three points on Saturday then we’ll be in a position to start the week off well.”