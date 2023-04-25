CRAIG CAIRNS: VAR-free lower leagues SHOULD be bonus for Dunfermline and Raith Rovers – but Fifers frustrated by knock-on effects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

CRAIG CAIRNS: VAR-free lower leagues SHOULD be bonus for Dunfermline and Raith Rovers – but Fifers frustrated by knock-on effects

Goals can be celebrated instantly and fans aren't kept in the dark for long periods but the new technology is still having an impact down the divisions.

VAR is not in operation at lower league grounds. Images: SNS.
VAR is not in operation at lower league grounds. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Watching or reading analysis of Scottish Premiership games can be a tiring exercise these days.

After months of pundits and managers telling us with sickening regularity that we need VAR – we were so desperate we introduced it mid-season – we are reaching a turning point before its maiden campaign has concluded.

The theory was that VAR would cut down on controversy, but it was obvious before its implementation that it would only shift controversy elsewhere.

VAR is delaying the game too much, reckons Rab Douglas. Image: SNS
VAR causes long delays. Image: SNS

The level of scrutiny and fervour feels like it has risen if anything.

The reason is that when individual interpretation is involved in applying the laws of the game, consistency is unobtainable.

The bastardisation of the handball rule is a perfect example of why we will never have consensus, even with VAR.

Fan experience

It’s worth reiterating that the experience for the paying customer is terrible.

People at home watching on a pirated stream are more informed than those who have paid to attend.

Thankfully, lower-league football, though certainly not without controversy, doesn’t have this issue.

Analysis can thus focus more on the actual football.

In a VAR-free world you can celebrate a goal – even if, now and then, you pause for a second to see if there is a mood-zapping late flag or blow from the referee’s whistle to disallow it.

Although the fan experience is protected from VAR in Scotland’s lower leagues, it would appear the standard of officiating isn’t.

Unintended consequences

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown became the latest to comment on the level of officiating after his side were reduced to nine men at the weekend.

With more officials needed to analyse VAR monitors at Clydesdale House, it appears to be having a knock-on effect down the SPFL divisions.

Earlier in the campaign, both James McPake and Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe complained about the standard of refereeing after their sides’ 1-1 draw at East End Park.

McPake’s gripe after that match was more to do with the attitude of the referee in question, something he repeated after his side’s most recent game – coincidentally another 1-1 with Airdrie.

McPake on Saturday’s referee:

As pointed out by the Pars boss, the whistler in question, Greg Aitken, is a top-flight official.

Part-time referees

This gets to the nub of the problem: the level of officiating is not good enough.

This isn’t the officials’ fault. We pay for part-time referees and we get part-time results.

We have introduced new technology – at a cost – without improving our officials.

One argument in favour of VAR is that our officials will fall behind others if they are not using it week in, week out.

But is seeing our referees at major tournaments worth the trade-off of an inferior domestic product?

Is it really worth the impact on the fan experience, drowning out proper analysis and poorer officiating across the lower leagues – even when VAR is operating effectively?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park
Frustration for Anaku. Image: SNS
Dundee United hit by Sadat Anaku injury blow as striker could be absent until…
Calum Elliot is the new manager of Cowdenbeath. Image: SNS.
Calum Elliot vows to work 'ridiculously hard' to put out Cowdenbeath team that excites…
Andy Considine and Daniel Armstrong will be battling it out at Rugby Park again. Image: SNS.
SPFL explain why St Johnstone have been given a THIRD trip to Premiership relegation…
Former Hamilton midfielder Charlie Reilly is set to join Dundee in the summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee's summer signing: Who is scoring sensation Charlie Reilly?
Tannadice will be rocking for the final home games of the season. Image: SNS
Dundee United post-split Premiership fixtures in full as blockbuster St Johnstone showdown looms large
St Johnstone will need more goals where Stevie May's came from. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: Saints get huge Perth clash with Dundee United first…
Nottingham Forest's legendary manager Brian Clough signed Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (right) as a player in 1990.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer recalls Brian Clough saying after Inverness draw as he explains…
Goodwin, left, is getting the best out of Fletcher. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher tipped to light up the Premiership until 2025 as Dundee United star…

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Unified Rugby is one of the trust's success stories. Image: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on
Kinross-shire trainer Lucinda Russell is targeting the opening day of Perth Festival on Wednesday. Image: PA
Local hero Lucinda Russell targets Perth Festival following Grand National triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]