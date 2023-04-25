CRAIG CAIRNS: VAR-free lower leagues SHOULD be bonus for Dunfermline and Raith Rovers – but Fifers frustrated by knock-on effects

Watching or reading analysis of Scottish Premiership games can be a tiring exercise these days.

After months of pundits and managers telling us with sickening regularity that we need VAR – we were so desperate we introduced it mid-season – we are reaching a turning point before its maiden campaign has concluded.

The theory was that VAR would cut down on controversy, but it was obvious before its implementation that it would only shift controversy elsewhere.

The level of scrutiny and fervour feels like it has risen if anything.

The reason is that when individual interpretation is involved in applying the laws of the game, consistency is unobtainable.

The bastardisation of the handball rule is a perfect example of why we will never have consensus, even with VAR.

Fan experience

It’s worth reiterating that the experience for the paying customer is terrible.

People at home watching on a pirated stream are more informed than those who have paid to attend.

Thankfully, lower-league football, though certainly not without controversy, doesn’t have this issue.

Analysis can thus focus more on the actual football.

In a VAR-free world you can celebrate a goal – even if, now and then, you pause for a second to see if there is a mood-zapping late flag or blow from the referee’s whistle to disallow it.

Uninterrupted goal celebrations 👌 pic.twitter.com/vqrFcufB0S — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) November 5, 2022

Although the fan experience is protected from VAR in Scotland’s lower leagues, it would appear the standard of officiating isn’t.

Unintended consequences

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown became the latest to comment on the level of officiating after his side were reduced to nine men at the weekend.

With more officials needed to analyse VAR monitors at Clydesdale House, it appears to be having a knock-on effect down the SPFL divisions.

Earlier in the campaign, both James McPake and Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe complained about the standard of refereeing after their sides’ 1-1 draw at East End Park.

McPake’s gripe after that match was more to do with the attitude of the referee in question, something he repeated after his side’s most recent game – coincidentally another 1-1 with Airdrie.

McPake on Saturday’s referee:

As pointed out by the Pars boss, the whistler in question, Greg Aitken, is a top-flight official.

Part-time referees

This gets to the nub of the problem: the level of officiating is not good enough.

This isn’t the officials’ fault. We pay for part-time referees and we get part-time results.

We have introduced new technology – at a cost – without improving our officials.

One argument in favour of VAR is that our officials will fall behind others if they are not using it week in, week out.

But is seeing our referees at major tournaments worth the trade-off of an inferior domestic product?

Is it really worth the impact on the fan experience, drowning out proper analysis and poorer officiating across the lower leagues – even when VAR is operating effectively?