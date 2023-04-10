Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scores FIVE goals for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scores FIVE goals for Scotland

The 18-year-old former Perth Grammar School pupil started out with Jeanfield Swifts and is now starring for Partick Thistle and the Scotland under-19s.

By Eric Nicolson
Abbie Ferguson after scoring five goals for Scotland in Tirana. Image: SFA.

Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scored five goals for Scotland at the weekend.

Abbie, a former Perth Grammar pupil and Jeanfield Swifts player, produced a stunning performance for the under-19 team to help defeat Liechtenstein 7-0 in a Euro Round 2 qualifier.

The 18-year-old plays her club football at Partick Thistle in SWPL1, on loan from parent club, Celtic.

She scored the Scots’ first four goals and the last of the seven to complete a successful double-header in Tirana.

Perth has a proud recent history with the national team.

Gemma Fay, Lana Clelland and Lisa Evans have all been star performers, with goalkeeper Fay the record cap holder and the other two playing at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Another player who started out with Jeanfield, Maisy Stewart, is making a name for herself in the Celtic academy and represented Scotland at under-16 level in January.

