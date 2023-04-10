Football Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scores FIVE goals for Scotland The 18-year-old former Perth Grammar School pupil started out with Jeanfield Swifts and is now starring for Partick Thistle and the Scotland under-19s. By Eric Nicolson April 10 2023, 9.21am Share Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scores FIVE goals for Scotland Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4291630/perth-striker-abbie-ferguson-scores-five-goals-scotland/ Copy Link 0 comments Abbie Ferguson after scoring five goals for Scotland in Tirana. Image: SFA. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scored five goals for Scotland at the weekend. Abbie, a former Perth Grammar pupil and Jeanfield Swifts player, produced a stunning performance for the under-19 team to help defeat Liechtenstein 7-0 in a Euro Round 2 qualifier. The 18-year-old plays her club football at Partick Thistle in SWPL1, on loan from parent club, Celtic. She scored the Scots’ first four goals and the last of the seven to complete a successful double-header in Tirana. Back up to League A 🏴💪 Girls have been outstanding on and off the pitch this week! Inspirational performance from @AbbieFerguson23 today! 🖐🏻💙 https://t.co/KHy3VcefoK — Lorna Cameron (@lorna2409) April 8, 2023 Perth has a proud recent history with the national team. Gemma Fay, Lana Clelland and Lisa Evans have all been star performers, with goalkeeper Fay the record cap holder and the other two playing at the 2019 World Cup in France. Another player who started out with Jeanfield, Maisy Stewart, is making a name for herself in the Celtic academy and represented Scotland at under-16 level in January. Already a subscriber? 