Stewart Petrie says Montrose can’t solely rely on goals from strike pair Kane Hester and Rory McAllister

Petrie has high hopes for Hester and McAllister after they both got off the mark in the Viaplay Cup but Angus side need to perform all over the park to succeed.

By Ewan Smith
Kane Hester, Rory McAllister and Stewart Petrie of Montrose FC
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has urged his side to support Kane Hester and Rory McAllister. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Stewart Petrie would be happy to endorse ‘healthy competition’ between Kane Hester and Rory McAllister at Montrose.

The strike duo have both got off the mark with their first competitive strikes of the season in the Viaplay Cup clashes with St Mirren and Forfar.

Summer arrival Hester – who overtook McAllister as the club’s new record signing following his transfer from Elgin City – netted in the 2-1 loss to Forfar.

That came after McAllister bagged the winner against St Mirren on Saturday.

Montrose FC star Rory McAllister
Rory McAllister could be a big player for Montrose this year. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Montrose boss Petrie is delighted to see them hit the net early on.

But he admits his side can’t rely solely on Hester and McAllister’s goals this term.

“It’s great our strikers have both scored,” said Petrie.

“That’s what they are at the club to do – to put the ball in the net.

“They’ve missed a few too but if they keep getting into positions and we can get the ball to them then I’m confident they’ll be fine.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

“If Kane and Rory want to have healthy competition over goals then that’s OK.

“But it’s important it doesn’t get in the way of what’s right for the team.

“If it means that Kane will pass like he did for Rory’s goal against St Mirren then great.

“If it means we play with on striker sometimes then they can push each other on.

Kane Hester and Rory McAllister face Cowdenbeath next

 

“We’ve also got Craig Batchelor who has done very well in pre-season and scored a few. There’s some competition.

“It’s also not just about goals. It’s about what we do at the other end and we need to keep the ball out of the net.”

Montrose travel to Cowdenbeath on Saturday knowing they need a win to stay in the hunt for the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

Forfar are in pole position with two wins from two but Petrie’s men can join them on six points with victory over Cowden.

“The defeat to Forfar takes the edge off a fine win over St Mirren,” added Petrie.

“But we’re still in the tournament and it will be a big three points if we can get a win over Cowdenbeath.”

