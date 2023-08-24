Dick Campbell sends Scott Allan off with Arbroath’s best wishes as he completes Larne loan move

Dick Campbell has sent Scott Allan away with Arbroath’s best wishes after the midfielder completed a loan switch to Larne.

Allan will see out the season at Larne after agreeing to move to the Northern Irish champions.

His short-term deal at Larne will expire at the same time as his two-year Arbroath contract and he will leave Gayfield having made 12 starts and seven sub appearances.

“It just didn’t happen for Scott at Arbroath,” said Campbell.

“That’s not a slight on him, as he’s a fabulous footballer.

“It’s also not a slight on us because the way we’re playing the game means it’s hard to find a place for him in the team.

“I have to set up a team that I feel can win us games in the Championship.

“Scott wanted to play and a fresh challenge so he will absolutely leave with our best wishes.”

Allan says he’s excited about his new challenge.

Larne won the NIFL Premiership last term and starred in the Champions League qualifiers earlier this season.

“I’m going to play at new grounds and that’s a big thing for me,” Allan told Larne’s official website.

“I’ve not experienced football over here so it’s a new challenge, a new country and I’m looking forward to playing on a Saturday.

“I want to get on the pitch and start enjoying my football again.

“The main goal is to win the league here. That’s the club’s goal and I want to come here and achieve something.”

Dick Campbell gets good news on Michael McKenna after Scott Allan departure

Meanwhile, Campbell has offered a further positive update on Michael McKenna.

McKenna came off during the weekend defeat to Queen’s Park, sparking fears he had broken his ribs.

But after scans came back clear, McKenna trained on Wednesday and will be back in the side for Saturday’s trip to Morton.

Campbell added: “Mikey was buzzing at training – as they all were.

“Having him available is a massive boost for us and we’re all looking forward to Saturday.”