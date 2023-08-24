Dick Campbell sends Scott Allan off with Arbroath’s best wishes as he completes Larne loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell sends Scott Allan off with Arbroath’s best wishes as he completes Larne loan move

Allan has agreed a season-long switch to Larne that will take him to the end of his Arbroath contract.

By Ewan Smith
Scott Allan training for Arbroath FC
Scott Allan has left Arbroath to join Larne. Image: SNS.

Dick Campbell has sent Scott Allan away with Arbroath’s best wishes after the midfielder completed a loan switch to Larne.

Allan will see out the season at Larne after agreeing to move to the Northern Irish champions.

His short-term deal at Larne will expire at the same time as his two-year Arbroath contract and he will leave Gayfield having made 12 starts and seven sub appearances.

“It just didn’t happen for Scott at Arbroath,” said Campbell.

“That’s not a slight on him, as he’s a fabulous footballer.

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell has sent Scott Allan away with Arbroath’s best wishes. Image: SNS.

“It’s also not a slight on us because the way we’re playing the game means it’s hard to find a place for him in the team.

“I have to set up a team that I feel can win us games in the Championship.

“Scott wanted to play and a fresh challenge so he will absolutely leave with our best wishes.”

Allan says he’s excited about his new challenge.

Larne won the NIFL Premiership last term and starred in the Champions League qualifiers earlier this season.

“I’m going to play at new grounds and that’s a big thing for me,” Allan told Larne’s official website.

“I’ve not experienced football over here so it’s a new challenge, a new country and I’m looking forward to playing on a Saturday.

“I want to get on the pitch and start enjoying my football again.

“The main goal is to win the league here. That’s the club’s goal and I want to come here and achieve something.”

Dick Campbell gets good news on Michael McKenna after Scott Allan departure

Meanwhile, Campbell has offered a further positive update on Michael McKenna.

McKenna came off during the weekend defeat to Queen’s Park, sparking fears he had broken his ribs.

But after scans came back clear, McKenna trained on Wednesday and will be back in the side for Saturday’s trip to Morton.

Campbell added: “Mikey was buzzing at training – as they all were.

“Having him available is a massive boost for us and we’re all looking forward to Saturday.”

