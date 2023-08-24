Perthshire bus firms awarded Enchanted Forest contracts

Two Perthshire bus companies have won the transport contract for this year’s Enchanted Forest light show.

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, organisers of the show, have awarded contracts to Auchterarder-based Docherty’s Midland Coaches and Pitlochry’s Elizabeth Yule Transport.

A third firm, Harry Ferguson Traveline based in Bathgate, West Lothian, has also been awarded the contract.

Between them, the three companies will be responsible for transporting more than 83,000 visitors to and from The Enchanted Forest event at Faskally Wood near Pitlochry.

The month-long show runs from 5 October to 5 November.

Supporting Perthshire businesses

Monique McArdle, event producer of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, was pleased to be supporting local firms.

She said: “Much like the event itself, the bus companies who help the event run so smoothly every year were badly impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer this contract to three local businesses, one of whom is based in Pitlochry itself, and as a result help to provide sustained employment to local people.”

The buses will depart from Fisher’s Hotel in the centre of Pitlochry.

Meanwhile Harry Ferguson Traveline will be supplying the event’s accessibility buses this year. They will leave from Blair Athol Distillery on the outskirts of Pitlochry.

This service caters for customers who have specific needs, but do not require disabled parking on site which is limited. The buses will not require people to climb stairs to board.

Ricky Morton, director, and transport manager at Elizabeth Yule Transport, said: “As a local business based in Pitlochry, we’re pleased to be working with The Enchanted Forest this year.

“It’s one of the country’s major events and we’re proud to have been selected as one of their transport partners.”

Enchanted Forest’s £10m impact

These appointments follow the publication of an economic assessment report by the organisers .

It found the 2022 event was responsible for delivering an economic impact of nearly £10m to Highland Perthshire.

Earlier this year, Karen Bothwell, chair of the community trust, said the group was fighting spiralling costs of up to 30% from suppliers.

Those increases have forced organisers to put ticket prices up 10%. The cost of putting on the show is now approaching £1m.

This year’s oceanic theme will see Faskally Wood transformed into an underwater adventure.