Enchanted Forest reveal 2023 theme as spectacular Perthshire light show set to return

This year’s theme for the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry has been revealed as ‘From the Deep’.

The popular annual light show will return to Faskally Wood in Perthshire on October 5, running until November 5.

The theme was confirmed at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry on Thursday, to mark World Ocean Day.

A diver swam through the aquarium’s underwater tunnel before presenting a sign with ‘From the Deep’ emblazed on the front.

This year’s show will see visitors transported to an underwater world through light and sound.

The performance will include a light show over Loch Dunmore which will use music, animation and light to tell the story of the creatures found in the ocean.

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our new show theme ‘From the Deep’.

“Our aim is to raise the creative bar year on year by introducing new themes and this year we promise our visitors will be captivated.

“Our team have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to create an event which will be a big splash, encouraging our visitors to soak up the incredible atmosphere.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the beautiful Faskally Wood in October for an extraordinary aquatic themed show.”

Last year, the show celebrated its 20th anniversary and was the first to take place following a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

Tickets for this year’s spectacular will go on sale on June 16 at 10am online.