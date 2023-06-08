Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Enchanted Forest reveal 2023 theme as spectacular Perthshire light show set to return

The annual light and sound show will return to Faskally Wood near Pitlochry on October 5.

By Chloe Burrell
The theme has been unveiled for the 2023 Enchanted Forest at Deep Sea World.
This year's Enchanted Forest Theme was revealed at Deep Sea World. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency

This year’s theme for the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry has been revealed as ‘From the Deep’.

The popular annual light show will return to Faskally Wood in Perthshire on October 5, running until November 5.

The theme was confirmed at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry on Thursday, to mark World Ocean Day.

A diver swam through the aquarium’s underwater tunnel before presenting a sign with ‘From the Deep’ emblazed on the front.

A family enjoying the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry.
The Enchanted Forest will return to Pitlochry in autumn 2023. Image: Enchanted Forest

This year’s show will see visitors transported to an underwater world through light and sound.

The performance will include a light show over Loch Dunmore which will use music, animation and light to tell the story of the creatures found in the ocean.

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our new show theme ‘From the Deep’.

“Our aim is to raise the creative bar year on year by introducing new themes and this year we promise our visitors will be captivated.

“Our team have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to create an event which will be a big splash, encouraging our visitors to soak up the incredible atmosphere.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the beautiful Faskally Wood in October for an extraordinary aquatic themed show.”

Last year, the show celebrated its 20th anniversary and was the first to take place following a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

Tickets for this year’s spectacular will go on sale on June 16 at 10am online.

