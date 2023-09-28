Dick Campbell v Duncan Ferguson: Ex-Dundee United ace offered ‘beer and a craic’ at Gayfield by Arbroath boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell v Duncan Ferguson: Ex-Dundee United ace offered ‘beer and a craic’ at Gayfield by Arbroath boss

Newly-appointed Inverness Caley Thistle boss Ferguson will make his Scottish managerial debut in a Championship clash with Campbell's Arbroath on Saturday.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell and Duncan Ferguson will clash in the Arbroath v Inverness game on Saturday. Image: SNS / DCT Media
Dick Campbell and Duncan Ferguson will clash in the Arbroath v Inverness game on Saturday. Image: SNS / DCT Media

Dick Campbell has vowed he’ll sit down with Duncan Ferguson for ‘a beer and a craic’ after they square up together in Arbroath.

Arbroath boss Campbell will welcome Inverness Caley Thistle manager Ferguson to Gayfield for the ex-Dundee United star’s Scottish football dugout debut.

All eyes will be trained on the touchline as two of the Scottish game’s ‘box office’ stars meet on Saturday.

Campbell is in his 37th year as a coach and is nearing 1,500 games as a gaffer.

But Ferguson, who starred at the highest level with Everton, has won just two of 23 games in a fledgling managerial career.

Despite the gulf in side-line experience, Campbell is full of admiration for Ferguson, describing the move as a ‘coup’ for Inverness.

Dick Campbell has praised Duncan Ferguson after his Inverness move. Image: Sandy McCook / DCT Media.

And the Lichties boss revealed their paths have crossed in coaching circles before.

“As we say in Fife, Duncan’s a well-kent boy,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“He’s a Stirling boy. From a working-class background. He’s a good laddie.

“I remember when he was under-16 and under-17 at Dundee United.

“I’ve known of Dunc a very long time. Jimmy Bone, who works for me, also knows him from Stirling.

“Dunc would come to a couple of ‘playball’ coaching courses we’d have back in the day.

“We’d often use him as our respected playing professional from Dundee United at coaching classes in Largs or St Andrews to demonstrate how it’s done.

“He was very professional and very enthusiastic.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He was at Everton a long time and you need ability to do that.

“He’s certainly got that ability and it’s a bit of a coup for Inverness to get him.

“As a manager, he’ll have a wee point to prove to himself, never mind anyone else.

“He’ll be very respectful and has earned the right to be respected.

“I wish him all the very best at Inverness and I’ll have a glass of beer and a craic with him after the game.”

Dick Campbell says Duncan Ferguson will ‘need time’ at Inverness

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell is looking forward to meeting Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Ferguson has agreed a three-year deal at Inverness and his immediate focus will be to lift the Highland side off the foot of the Championship.

They face an Arbroath side that is one victory away from their longest winning streak in 22 years.

The ‘Big Dick v Big Dunc’ dugout clash could, ultimately, become an entertaining sideshow to events on the park on Saturday.

And Campbell added: “Don’t be kidded on. I know Duncan won’t.

“Managers don’t turn teams around immediately.

Duncan Ferguson was unveiled as Inverness boss earlier this week. Image: Sandy McCook / DCT Media

“He’ll want to put his own stamp on things but that can take time.

“He’s got a three -year contract I hear. He’ll need that to build his own team.

“Three-year contract? I’ve been doing this for over 37 years and I’ve never had one of those in my life!

“He’s a very high-profile figure in the game and look at what he did as a player.

“You can have the best career in the world on the park and that gives you an opportunity to be a manager.

“But once you get here it all changes. There’s no hiding place.

Arbroath are one win away from their best sequence of victories since 2001. Image: SNS.

“It’s a results-driven business and Duncan will know that.

“He’s a good laddie and if he wants to phone me for a chat I’m happy to have a craic with him.

“Win, lose or draw, I wish him all the very best – after Saturday.”

Conversation