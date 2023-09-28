Dick Campbell v Duncan Ferguson: Ex-Dundee United ace offered ‘beer and a craic’ at Gayfield by Arbroath boss

Dick Campbell has vowed he’ll sit down with Duncan Ferguson for ‘a beer and a craic’ after they square up together in Arbroath.

Arbroath boss Campbell will welcome Inverness Caley Thistle manager Ferguson to Gayfield for the ex-Dundee United star’s Scottish football dugout debut.

All eyes will be trained on the touchline as two of the Scottish game’s ‘box office’ stars meet on Saturday.

Campbell is in his 37th year as a coach and is nearing 1,500 games as a gaffer.

But Ferguson, who starred at the highest level with Everton, has won just two of 23 games in a fledgling managerial career.

Despite the gulf in side-line experience, Campbell is full of admiration for Ferguson, describing the move as a ‘coup’ for Inverness.

And the Lichties boss revealed their paths have crossed in coaching circles before.

“As we say in Fife, Duncan’s a well-kent boy,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“He’s a Stirling boy. From a working-class background. He’s a good laddie.

“I remember when he was under-16 and under-17 at Dundee United.

“I’ve known of Dunc a very long time. Jimmy Bone, who works for me, also knows him from Stirling.

“Dunc would come to a couple of ‘playball’ coaching courses we’d have back in the day.

“We’d often use him as our respected playing professional from Dundee United at coaching classes in Largs or St Andrews to demonstrate how it’s done.

“He was very professional and very enthusiastic.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He was at Everton a long time and you need ability to do that.

“He’s certainly got that ability and it’s a bit of a coup for Inverness to get him.

“As a manager, he’ll have a wee point to prove to himself, never mind anyone else.

“He’ll be very respectful and has earned the right to be respected.

“I wish him all the very best at Inverness and I’ll have a glass of beer and a craic with him after the game.”

Dick Campbell says Duncan Ferguson will ‘need time’ at Inverness

Ferguson has agreed a three-year deal at Inverness and his immediate focus will be to lift the Highland side off the foot of the Championship.

They face an Arbroath side that is one victory away from their longest winning streak in 22 years.

The ‘Big Dick v Big Dunc’ dugout clash could, ultimately, become an entertaining sideshow to events on the park on Saturday.

And Campbell added: “Don’t be kidded on. I know Duncan won’t.

“Managers don’t turn teams around immediately.

“He’ll want to put his own stamp on things but that can take time.

“He’s got a three -year contract I hear. He’ll need that to build his own team.

“Three-year contract? I’ve been doing this for over 37 years and I’ve never had one of those in my life!

“He’s a very high-profile figure in the game and look at what he did as a player.

“You can have the best career in the world on the park and that gives you an opportunity to be a manager.

“But once you get here it all changes. There’s no hiding place.

“It’s a results-driven business and Duncan will know that.

“He’s a good laddie and if he wants to phone me for a chat I’m happy to have a craic with him.

“Win, lose or draw, I wish him all the very best – after Saturday.”