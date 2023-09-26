Dick Campbell v Duncan Ferguson: Tale of tape as Arbroath veteran set for dugout showdown with ex-Dundee United star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell v Duncan Ferguson: Tale of tape as Arbroath veteran set for dugout showdown with ex-Dundee United star

Duncan Ferguson will make his Scottish football managerial debut at Gayfield against Dick Campbell when Inverness visit Arbroath on Saturday.

By Ewan Smith
Duncan Ferguson will face Arbroath boss Dick Campbell on his Inverness managerial bow on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock / SNS.
Duncan Ferguson has returned to Scottish football after a 29-year exile – to face Dick Campbell in Saturday’s Arbroath v Inverness Caley Thistle clash.

Ferguson has agreed a three-year deal as the new boss of the Championship’s bottom side Inverness.

And his debut will come at Gayfield on Saturday, sparking a fascinating Dick v Dunc match-up.

Campbell is one of the most experienced managers in Scottish football.

Ex-Dundee United star Ferguson is known across the UK.

Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as Inverness boss. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

And as the pair prepare to go head-to-head in the dugouts, Courier Sport has prepared the ‘tale of the tape.’

Experience

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Dick Campbell is one of the most well-known figures in Scottish football. Image: SNS Group.

Campbell and Ferguson’s playing careers both started at the same place – Tannadice.

Dick came through the ranks at Dundee United but his playing career went in a completely different directions to Dunc’s.

Ferguson burst onto the scene at United as a teenager.

He made an instant impact as he came off the bench for his debut at 18 against Rangers in November 1990 – setting up the first goal in a 2-1 United win.

He went on to hit the headlines at United, Rangers, Newcastle United and is an Everton legend after three spells with the Goodison Park club.

In total, Ferguson played 423 games and netted 126 times at the highest level in Scotland, England and Europe.

Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
Duncan Ferguson in his Dundee United playing days. Image: DCT Media.

Campbell’s playing career was more low-key.

In 13 years, he played at United, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Ross County, Brechin City and East Stirlingshire.

But, as a coach, his experience dwarves that of Ferguson.

Campbell has clocked up 36 years on the managerial side of the game.

He has close on 1,500 games under his belt from the dugout and was awarded a BEM earlier this year.

He is showing no signs of slowing down after leading Arbroath to third place in this season’s Championship, just two months shy of his 70th birthday.

Ferguson, 51, has twice been interim manager at Everton and, more recently, was boss of Forest Green Rovers.

His time at Forest Green was cut short after just six months, with just one win in 18 games.

But he still has major designs on a managerial career and will see Inverness as a platform to make an impact on the game.

Despite Ferguson’s superior playing career, the dugout is where the two will face each other on Saturday, so our scores have been judged accordingly.

Experience rating: Campbell: 9/10, Ferguson: 5/10

Passion

This is a trait both men are known for.

As a player, Ferguson played with the type of passion that made him a fans’ favourite with his own support and a target for the opposition.

Sometimes Ferguson’s on-field passion crossed the line.

His time in Scottish football – and as a player for the national side – was cut short after that controversial Jock McStay incident.

Raith’s Jock McStay lies on ground after a Duncan Ferguson headbutt. Image: SNS.

He spent time in Barlinnie prison and was given a 12-match ban – of which he only served five after a judicial review – and never added to his seven Scotland caps after it.

But Ferguson’s playing style was built on intensity.

And at Everton, where he made his biggest impact, it was a facet the club’s support celebrated.

In March 2004, a post-red card dust-up with Leicester’s Steffen Freund saw Ferguson grab the German by the throat.

Ferguson was hit with a four-match ban and £10,000 fine, which he chose not to appeal.

But it became an iconic incident – and image.

Think Dave Mackay v Billy Bremner or Paul Gascoigne v Vinnie Jones. Still photos of Ferguson’s flashpoint are of similar ilk.

It’s an image revered by Everton fans, replicated on t-shirts and phone cases.

It’s how Everton fans remember Dunc.

The club themselves have previously marked the anniversary of that flashpoint on social media.

Dick Campbell’s personal ‘Freund moment’ came against referee Mike Roncone in January 2018.

Arbroath FC boss Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell once stormed the pitch to confront referee Mike Roncone. Image: SNS.

He stormed onto the pitch mid-game to approach the official after he refused to award Arbroath a penalty in a 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat to Ayr United that day five years ago.

Campbell was handed a seven-game dugout ban.

And, in the same way as that Ferguson-Freund moment has become revered over time, Campbell is now able to laugh at the Roncone incident.

Speaking on the BBC’s ‘Sacked in the Morning’ podcast with Craig Levein and Amy Irons, Campbell joked about the Ayr fans’ reactions to his pitch invasion.

He said: “They were throwing their pies at me…I was just catching them and eating them.”

Passion rating: Dick Campbell 8/10, Duncan Ferguson 10/10

Box office

There’s no doubt that both Campbell and Ferguson are box office.

Much of Campbell’s playing and managerial career has been carried out below the top flight.

But he’s an iconic figure in Scottish football, and just as popular on the after-dinner circuit for his tales of life in the game.

He’s also gone viral on Sky Sports with over 1 million people watching his ‘Words of Wisdom’ interview two years ago.

The only thing that ranks above football for Campbell is family.

And as he steered Arbroath to the brink of the Scottish Premiership in 2021/22, Campbell opened the doors to his family home to Courier Sport.

While Stirling-born Ferguson hasn’t been involved in the Scottish game since leaving Rangers in 1994, he has UK-wide fame.

In terms of profile-raising, Inverness could barely have employed a more ‘box office’ coach.

Much of that ‘box office’ appeal will centre around his aggressive, passionate style.

Inverness fans will be hoping he can channel it in the right way to kick-start their bid to climb the table.

But Ferguson has found fame in recent years with a series of video selfies to fans.

In a message to young Everton fan Tom Simmons he told the school pupil to stop ‘slacking off’.

He promised to take the fan out for a meal if he stuck in and passed his exams.

The video message went viral, with millions viewing it across various social media platforms.

And, true to his word, Ferguson then coughed up to take Tom out for a meal at a Greek restaurant when he succeeded at school. 

Both Campbell and Ferguson have a very strong bond with fans.

Dundee United fans still hold Ferguson in very high regard and many wanted him to replace Jack Ross last year.

The new Inverness manager now faces a Tannadice meeting with United on November 4th that’s likely to feel like something of a homecoming.

And that sort of fan connection has also been pivotal to Campbell’s success at Arbroath.

As the Lichties battled against relegation last term, fans still continued to back Campbell – thankful for the success he has delivered that has seen the club win two titles and stay in the Championship for five years.

Box office rating: Dick Campbell 7/10, Duncan Ferguson 9/10

Dick Campbell v Duncan Ferguson: Verdict

Dick Campbell will face Duncan Ferguson on Saturday. Image: SNS.

There’s no doubt the return of Duncan Ferguson to Scottish football will add some extra spice to Saturday’s Arbroath v Inverness clash.

A media circus and increased interest from neutrals could even swell the crowd at Gayfield.

Ferguson’s last visit to Gayfield, as a player, in a Scottish League Cup tie in 1994 saw him bag a hat-trick in a 6-1 Rangers win.

How he would dearly love to make a winning return to Angus here.

Duncan Ferguson, pictured while in charge of Forest Green Rovers
Duncan Ferguson will return to Arbroath, 29 years after scoring a hat-trick there. Image: Shutterstock.

However, he’s up against an Arbroath side that is one victory away from it’s best winning sequence in 22 years.

Campbell is far too experienced to get caught up in the drama that will surround Big Dunc’s return.

If anything, he’ll use it as a sideshow distraction to motivate his players to get a win that will open up a 14-point gap over Inverness.

Even at this early stage of the season, that could prove pivotal.

Nevertheless, this one looks too close to call.

Overall rating: Dick Campbell 24/30, Duncan Ferguson 24/30

