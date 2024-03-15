VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United

The Pars defeated the Scottish Championship leaders 3-1 at East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake and Dunfermline goal hero Matty Todd. Image: SNS.
James McPake and Dunfermline goal hero Matty Todd. Image: SNS.

James McPake hailed one of Dunfermline’s best performances of the season after the Pars ran out 3-1 winners over Dundee United.

Matty Todd’s early strike and a Kane Ritchie-Hosler double either side of half-time capped off a dominant Dunfermline display against a dreadful Dundee United.

Dunfermline boss McPake singled out striker Alex Jakubiak’s contribution after the former Dundee striker was involved in all three goals.

The Pars were sent on their way when Jakubiak skidded through the United defence like a go-kart and steered the ball towards Ritchie-Hosler.

The Englishman steadied himself before picking out Todd to apply the finish before wheeling away in celebration.

Ritchie-Hosler sealed the win with his second goal of the night after an injury-ravaged campaign, ensuring Kyle Benedictus’ own goal was a mere consolation for the visitors.

James McPake: ‘That’s the player I know’

It was one of our best performances of the season,” said McPake.

“It was definitely Alex Jakubiak’s best performance in a Dunfermline shirt. That’s the player I know and I’m delighted for him.

“We know when we are on the front foot here, this place gets behind us. We started well and it helped us massively. It also kept the United fans quiet.

“I don’t like using injuries as an excuse but you can see now the difference it makes when we’ve got all of our players back.

“I feel for Kane, taking him off when he was on a hat-trick. But the key thing is we have him back fit now and playing really well.”

The win lifts Dunfermline to sixth in the Championship, two points off the play-off positions and five points behind third-placed Partick Thistle.

More from Football

Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
'Should start deducting us points' - Dundee fans react to Rangers call-off
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty leaves the Dens Park pitch after the Rangers game was postponed. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Rangers postponement as he reveals Dark Blues wanted…
Don Robertson carries out pitch inspection at Dens ahead of Rangers game being called off. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group
Don Robertson explains why he called off Dundee v Rangers as Sky Sports pundit…
3
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton looks dejected after the goalless draw with Queen's Park.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray looks on the bright side despite…
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers 'angered' over Premiership postponement as they point finger at Dundee
Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Sven Sprangler shows importance then raises injury fears…
Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee chief John Nelms reacts as Rangers game at Dens OFF following 2 pitch…
Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd celebrate Dunfermline's opening goal. Image: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points: A glimpse of a fully fit Pars and alternative star…
Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt.
4 Dundee United talking points: Worst 45 minutes of the season, tinkering Tangerines and…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v Rangers IN DOUBT after 2 pitch inspections called

Conversation