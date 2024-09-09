Neill Collins’ Raith Rovers debut under the microscope as touchline presence, tactics and impact analysed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins’ Raith Rovers debut under the microscope as touchline presence, tactics and impact analysed

The 41-year-old suffered a 3-2 defeat to Ayr United in his first match in charge of the Kirkcaldy side.

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

The Neill Collins era at Raith Rovers got off to a stuttering start with defeat to Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

In a tie that neatly summed up the old cliché of ‘a game of two halves’, the Stark’s Park side roared into a two-goal lead and looked reasonably comfortable at the interval.

But the second period served up more questions than answers for Collins as Ayr completed a remarkable comeback to progress in the tournament.

Courier Sport was at Somerset Park to run the rule over the new manager’s debut in the dugout.

Neill Collins shouts instructions to his Raith Rovers players.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Hands off/hands on

The first difference from predecessor Ian Murray was evident during the warm-up.

Murray was heavily involved on the pitch as his team prepared for kick-off.

Tracksuit on, he could be seen running and even taking part in drills and, particularly, putting the defence through their paces.

Collins, on the other hand, watched his squad’s build-up from the side of the pitch, entrusting assistant Colin Cameron and head of sports science Mac Kenney with the physical fine tuning.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins with head of performance Bill Orr.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, as soon as the first whistle blew for the action to start, Collins was very prominent.

Prowling his technical area, the former Barnsley and Tampa Bay Rowdies boss constantly shouted instructions, reinforced tactics and dished out praise.

It remains to be seen whether he is less vocal once his players get more used to his game-plan.

But it was no wonder the 41-year-old was hoarse when he spoke with the media after the game.

Tactical tweaks

During his time steering Barnsley to a play-off place in League One last season, Collins mostly favoured a version of a 3-5-2 formation.

Sometimes the midfield five would have one sitting in front of the back three, and at other times there would be one ahead supporting the front two.

However, while flexible, generally, there would normally be three defenders and two strikers.

That is how Raith lined up against Ayr, with Dylan Easton allowed a roving attacking role in behind a front pairing of Callum Smith and Lewis Jamieson.

With injuries, it meant a few players being shoe-horned into positions they were unfamiliar with.

Josh Mullin has played virtually all his career out wide but played centrally in a midfield four, whilst midfielder Ross Matthews slotted in at right centre-half.

Wing-back Lewis Gibson gets on the ball against Ayr United.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

On the other side of spare defender Paul Hanlon was Liam Dick, who is nominally a left-back but has played plenty of times more centrally.

Collins is known to like his centre-halves to play wide when his team have the ball and that was firmly in evidence, with both Matthews and Dick getting forward as much as possible to link with their wing-backs.

With Easton and the strikers helping out, it was a tactic that created plenty of wide overloads during a dominant first-half, especially when combined with the aggressive high press that sparked both goals.

However, twice Ayr exploited space down the outside of the back three during their comeback.

Once, it was because Dick lost possession straight from kick-off and Stevenson was high and wide, but the formation clearly needs some work from a defensive point of view.

Managerial bounce

Raith’s performance for the opening half an hour was reminiscent of some of their best displays of last season.

Slick passing, movement off the ball and an attacking intent were firmly on display.

Bagging two goals inside the first 15 minutes got Collins and his charges off to the best possible start. It was the epitome of a managerial bounce.

The laboured attacking and uncertain performances of recent weeks looked like a thing of the past and confidence coursed through the players.

Dylan Easton in possession against Ayr United.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, when Dowds rolled in Ayr’s penalty early in the second-half, following a harsh hand-ball call against Ross Matthews, that belief looked fragile.

And when Dowds levelled things up, Rovers fell apart by conceding George Oakley’s winner straight from kick-off.

There were plenty of positives to cling to from that opening 45 minutes and enough to give fans hope for the future.

But kicking off the new era with a victory would have felt like a much-needed momentum shift ahead of Friday’s fascinating Fife derby against Dunfermline.

