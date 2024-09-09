Fife kennels up for sale weeks after closure announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife kennels up for sale weeks after closure announcement

Bosses at the dog rehoming charity announced in July it would be closing down.

By Kieran Webster
Exterior of Second Chance Kennels
Exterior of Second Chance Kennels Fife. Image: Fife Properties

A Fife kennels near Thornton has been put up for sale, weeks after it announced its closure.

The kennels, which were operated by charity Second Chance Kennels Fife, are open to bidders for offers over £100,000.

Included in the price are 12 kennel pens, a variety of storage areas and outdoor runs for dogs to exercise in.

The internal kennels.
A hallways linking the kennels. Image: Fife Properties
Some of the 12 kennels at the premises.
The premises has 12 kennels. Image: Fife Properties
The office.
The office. Image: Fife Properties
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Fife Properties

Second Chance announced in July it would be winding down operations and had stopped taking donations.

A statement on its website said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.

“It has been very much appreciated. Thank you.”

The kennels opened in 1999, with the aim to rehome dogs and puppies of all ages.

A seating area at the kennels
A seating area at the kennels. Image: Fife Properties
A storage room.
Storage at the kennels. Image: Fife Properties
Outdoor space.
Outdoor space at the kennels. Image: Fife Properties
Metal gates keep the kennels secure.
Metal gates keep the kennels secure. Image: Fife Properties

The premises also include a private courtyard at the front, secure gates, off-street parking and is close to the A92.

There is also a kitchen, a W/C and numerous countryside walks in the area.

Fife Properties is marketing the Thornton Kennels which are for for sale for offers over £100,000.

Elsewhere, a “very successful” Kirkcaldy cafe has also gone on the market.

More from Fife

The new Methil playpark was splattered with paint
Anger as vandals force closure of new £100,000 playpark in Methil
new premises for Fife trampoline park
Fife trampoline park evicted last year reveals new premises
The SSSC HQ in Dundee
Kirkcaldy carer told dementia patient: ‘If you smiled more often, more people would visit…
Kenneth Grindlay
Women left 'petrified' by encounter in Dunfermline Asda car park
Mary Blyth
Fife cleaner left love letter and £1k gift as she stalked doctor over five…
Allan at Marie at the spot where both the police and later the family dug for evidence.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of missing Allan Bryant conduct private dig at Fife beauty spot
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Police launch Kirkcaldy rape investigation after woman, 18, attacked
Buses were withdrawn from the Collydean area of Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Buses withdrawn from Glenrothes estate after 'kids throw stones at vehicles'
Daanyaal Chowdhury
VIDEO: Crooked Perthshire puppy farm boss filmed mocking human trafficking victims

Conversation