Fife kennels up for sale weeks after closure announcement

A Fife kennels near Thornton has been put up for sale, weeks after it announced its closure.

The kennels, which were operated by charity Second Chance Kennels Fife, are open to bidders for offers over £100,000.

Included in the price are 12 kennel pens, a variety of storage areas and outdoor runs for dogs to exercise in.

Second Chance announced in July it would be winding down operations and had stopped taking donations.

A statement on its website said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.

“It has been very much appreciated. Thank you.”

The kennels opened in 1999, with the aim to rehome dogs and puppies of all ages.

The premises also include a private courtyard at the front, secure gates, off-street parking and is close to the A92.

There is also a kitchen, a W/C and numerous countryside walks in the area.

Fife Properties is marketing the Thornton Kennels which are for for sale for offers over £100,000.

