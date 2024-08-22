Raith Rovers sign St Mirren striker as recruitment continues without manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers sign St Mirren striker as recruitment continues without manager

Lewis Jamieson has joined the Stark's Park side on a season-long loan.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers signing Lewis Jamieson, who is on loan from St Mirren.
Raith Rovers have signed Lewis Jamieson on loan from St Mirren. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have snapped up St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson on loan.

Despite currently having no manager in place, the Stark’s Park outfit have moved to land the marksman on a season-long agreement.

They say they have beaten off competition from ‘several Championship rivals who were also eager to add him to their ranks’.

The 22-year-old has made 36 first-team appearances for St Mirren since making his debut for the Premiership club in 2020.

Lewis Jamieson signs his loan contract at Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson says he ‘pushed’ for the loan move to Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Jamieson was just 18 when he made that substitute’s appearance in a 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

He has since been farmed out to Clyde twice, Inverness Caley Thistle and Airdrie, netting eight times in 18 league games for the Diamonds two seasons ago.

Jamieson said: “I’m excited to be here, get started and give everything I’ve got.

“I pushed for this move to happen so now it’s up to me to do the business.”

Potter: ‘Business as usual’

Technical director John Potter is in charge of Raith’s recruitment and has been continuing that process in the absence of a manager.

The search for new additions is a big part of a role that currently also includes hunting for Ian Murray’s dugout replacement and acting as interim boss.

Potter added: “We’re really happy to bring Lewis in on loan.

“It’s been business as usual for us in terms of recruiting players, and our infrastructure is built on a solid foundation that ensures we continue to attract top talent like him.”

Lewis Jamieson at Stark's Park after signing for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson at Stark’s Park after signing for Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Jamieson’s best spell with St Mirren came last season when he made 25 appearances as the Buddies finished fifth in the Premiership to qualify for Europe.

He netted his first goal for the Paisley club in the 2-2 draw with Hibernian in November last year.

However, after being on the bench for both legs of the Europa Conference League victory over Valur of Iceland, the attacker has fallen down the pecking order and been allowed to leave for game-time elsewhere.

