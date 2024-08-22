Raith Rovers sign St Mirren striker as recruitment continues without manager

Raith Rovers have snapped up St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson on loan.

Despite currently having no manager in place, the Stark’s Park outfit have moved to land the marksman on a season-long agreement.

They say they have beaten off competition from ‘several Championship rivals who were also eager to add him to their ranks’.

The 22-year-old has made 36 first-team appearances for St Mirren since making his debut for the Premiership club in 2020.

Jamieson was just 18 when he made that substitute’s appearance in a 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

He has since been farmed out to Clyde twice, Inverness Caley Thistle and Airdrie, netting eight times in 18 league games for the Diamonds two seasons ago.

Jamieson said: “I’m excited to be here, get started and give everything I’ve got.

“I pushed for this move to happen so now it’s up to me to do the business.”

Potter: ‘Business as usual’

Technical director John Potter is in charge of Raith’s recruitment and has been continuing that process in the absence of a manager.

The search for new additions is a big part of a role that currently also includes hunting for Ian Murray’s dugout replacement and acting as interim boss.

Potter added: “We’re really happy to bring Lewis in on loan.

“It’s been business as usual for us in terms of recruiting players, and our infrastructure is built on a solid foundation that ensures we continue to attract top talent like him.”

Jamieson’s best spell with St Mirren came last season when he made 25 appearances as the Buddies finished fifth in the Premiership to qualify for Europe.

He netted his first goal for the Paisley club in the 2-2 draw with Hibernian in November last year.

However, after being on the bench for both legs of the Europa Conference League victory over Valur of Iceland, the attacker has fallen down the pecking order and been allowed to leave for game-time elsewhere.