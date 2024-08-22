Firefighters fight truck blaze in Kinross

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a truck in Kinross.

The fire in the truck broke out while it was in Springfield Road just after.7.30pm.

At the height of the fire the truck was well alight.

It is understood there are no casualties but Scottish Fire and Rescue remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got a call at 7.36pm about a truck on fire in Springfield Road, Kinross.

“We sent one appliance from Lochgelly.

“It remains at the scene.

“There are no casualties and firefighters are using two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”