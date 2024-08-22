Firefighters fight truck blaze in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Firefighters fight truck blaze in Kinross

The fire in the vehicle broke out just after 7.30pm

By Lindsey Hamilton
A92 closed due to a crash

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a truck in Kinross.

The fire in the truck broke out while it was in Springfield Road just after.7.30pm.

At the height of the fire the truck was well alight.

It is understood there are no casualties but Scottish Fire and Rescue remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We got a call at 7.36pm about a truck on fire in Springfield Road, Kinross.

“We sent one appliance from Lochgelly.

“It remains at the scene.

“There are no casualties and firefighters are using two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Paula Fummey with Stewart McDonald.
Paula Fummey tributes paid as 'force of nature' St Johnstone fan and disability activist…
Close up of Abernethy pearl
Famous Tay pearl fetches £93k at auction - but will Perth see its like…
Missing man Robert McClure.
Appeal to trace man, 36, missing from Crieff
eneral Wade's Bridge crosses the River Tay at Aberfeldy, Perthshire.
Mystery over identity of man found dead in River Tay at Aberfeldy
Craigmill Centre patients will be moved to Perth.
Health staff slam 'unsuitable' plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth
4
Freezers fly-tipped at Valleyfield Farm.
Carse of Gowrie 'under attack' from fly-tippers as huge freezers dumped at farm
Chris Barrowman will allow new patients at half of his practices in the country
3 Perthshire dental practices opened to NHS patients
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald's ‘had never set foot in…
Old and new windows at the former Duchlage Farmhouse on Duchlage Road in Crieff.
Crieff man told to remove 'identical' replacement windows
22
Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perthshire health and social care services facing £8m overspend

Conversation