Dunblane locals react to completed Andy Murray mural

Locals told us what they thought of the finished Sir Andy Murray artwork, which is on display outside Dunblane Sports Club.

By Isla Glen
Abraham and Doppel with Sandy Fleming (centre). Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Abraham and Doppel with Sandy Fleming (centre). Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Locals have been left “awestruck” at a mural honouring the career of Sir Andy Murray in his hometown of Dunblane.

People flocked to see the finished 20ft artwork which is on display outside Dunblane Sports Club, where the careers of Sir Andy and his brother Jamie began.

The mural, which was based on a real photo, depicts the three-time grand slam winner cheering and celebrating a victory.

It was sponsored by streaming service Tennis TV and was organised by Dunblane Development Trust.

The finished mural at Dunblane Sports Club. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
The mural was created with spray paints. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Work on the mural, created by artists Abraham and Doppel for Murwalls, began on Tuesday morning.

Despite challenges, such as rain and the cherry picker breaking down, it was completed by Thursday evening.

It comes after Sir Andy hung up his racket following the recent 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sir Andy’s mother, Judy Murray, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “What a wonderful gesture from Tennis TV/Tennis Channel to mark Andy’s career at the place where it all started.”

People ‘amazed’ by realism of mural

Many locals remarked how similar the mural looked to a photo, were left “in awe” and wondered how the artists had battled the weather.

Fergus Laing is a big tennis fan who takes part in sessions at the club. He and his dad thought the mural was “incredible” and “unbelievable”.

Fergus Laing with the mural. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

One local, who had come to see the artwork, said: “It’s amazing. Absolutely lovely and looks just like him.”

“He [Andy Murray] deserves it,” said Raymond Dormer, who had stopped by to see the mural’s progress.

Finishing touches on the mural. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
The artists checking the mural from above. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Rachel Matthews, whose son Jensen plays tennis at the club, said: “It’s unbelievable. I don’t know how they’ve done that with cans of spray paint.

“It’s so realistic and it looks amazing. ‘Warrior’, ‘legend’ – the wording is absolutely brilliant.

“We were in the garden during his final match and could hear all of Dunblane screaming. What a game.

“It’s nice to see they’ve done something here. This is awesome.”

Sandy Fleming taking a photograph of the completed mural. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Mark Walker, a tennis coach at Dunblane Sports Club, thinks the mural is in the perfect place.

He said: “It’s so powerful. They’ve done an amazing job. I’m surprised there’s not more here and in Scotland – there should be.”

Another local told The Courier: “It’s just brilliant. I’m awestruck and amazed. It’s so like a photo.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

