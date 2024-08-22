Craig Levein says St Johnstone signing strategy brings back Dundee United memories – with ONE difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein says St Johnstone signing strategy brings back Dundee United memories – with ONE difference

The Perth boss continues to look far and wide for McDiarmid Park recruits in this transfer window.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein with Prince Buaben and Adama Sidibeh.
Craig Levein with Prince Buaben and Adama Sidibeh. Images; SNS.

Craig Levein can see the parallels between his recruitment strategy at Dundee United and the one he has embarked upon with St Johnstone over the last few months.

The budget the Perth boss had to play with at Tannadice the best part of two decades ago dwarfed the transfer kitty he’s got for this summer window at McDiarmid Park.

However, the principle of veering off the beaten track to find young players with the talent and hunger to develop under his management remains the same.

Seeing the likes of Adama Sidibeh and Aaron Essel take the field when the two teams meet in the Tayside derby on Saturday will bring back memories for United fans of an era they cherish.

“At United we got Morgaro (Gomis) from Cowdenbeath,” Levein recalled.

“And we also got Prince Buaben from (ex-Hearts team-mate) George Wright, who was an agent and had spotted him playing for a college team.

“I brought Prince into pre-season and he looked good so we signed him.

Prince Buaben in Dundee United kit.
Prince Buaben was a fans’ favourite during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“I signed a few there – Mihael Kovacevic was another one.

“So we were always happy to look elsewhere for players, although there’s always a risk of it not working.

”You never know how people will settle and you don’t get every one of them right.

“I like looking for players who have potential and I like giving younger players a chance.

“So it’s enjoyable looking in various different places to see if you can spot something.”

‘Couldn’t get near it’ on transfer targets

Over the last two transfer windows, Levein has signed players from Sweden (Benji Kimpioka), the English non-leagues (Sidibeh), Israel (David Keltjens), Portugal via Trinidad and Tobago (Andre Raymond) and Ghana (Essel).

“It’s time consuming when you don’t have anyone to help you on the recruitment side,” said Levein.

“Especially when you’re sitting nodding off at 11 at night watching another video!

“But I do like it and hopefully it’s something which will work for us.

Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock.
Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“The reality is that the budget we have here isn’t the same as it was at Dundee United, or near what it was at Hearts or Leicester.

“So it’s a completely different job in a lot of respects.

“We can’t compete even with the teams around us, to be honest.

“I went to sign a couple of centre-backs in the summer – guys in their early 30s who have been kicking about in the Premiership for a while.

“And we couldn’t get near it, at all.

“So we’re having to do something different, hence spreading the net as wide as we can.”

St Johnstone looking for players in England

Levein revealed that there may be more leftfield Saints signings yet to come before deadline day.

“We’re looking in the lower leagues in England, where we got Adama from, to see if there’s any more down there that people might have missed,” he revealed.

Adama Sidibeh wins a sliding tackle for St Johnstone in their Scottish Premiership game against Rangers
Adama Sidibeh has been a big hit at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We’ve been looking at players from Africa, lads who are youth internationals for their countries, to see if you can unearth a bit of quality there.

“A lot of them have different attributes to what the young players we’ve got at the same age have – namely pace and strength.

“It’s tough to get players for the kind of money we’ve got in today’s market, especially domestically.

“I like giving young players chances because the older ones tend to focus on them more and that means you get another 10% or so out of them as well.

“I think players from other cultures add something as well because they often have a different skillset to the players we produce in Scotland do.

“One thing I would say, though, is I do worry about the opportunities for Scottish players because we are seeing more foreign talent coming into the game.

“A lot of that is down to market forces, though, and the simple fact is: you can get players from abroad for less money.”

Conversation