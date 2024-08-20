St Johnstone boss Craig Levein tells Adama Sidibeh not to beat himself up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein tells Adama Sidibeh not to beat himself up

The Perth striker had a couple of clear opportunities to score against Rangers.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein has backed Adama Sidibeh to start scoring goals again.
Craig Levein has backed Adama Sidibeh to start scoring goals again. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, has told Adama Sidibeh not to be too hard on himself for failing to send the Perth club’s Premier Sports Cup clash against Rangers into extra-time.

The Gambia international missed the target when the ball dropped nicely for him at the back post in the dying minutes of Saints’ defeat to the cup holders.

Had he put away the golden opportunity from close range, it would have levelled the contest at 1-1.

Sidibeh also came close to scoring at the end of the first half, when his shot from Matt Smith’s cross struck Jack Butland’s near post.

Levein, though, won’t dwell on the fact that the 26-year-old didn’t find the net on either occasion, focusing instead on the fact he was in the right place for a number nine.

And he’ll make sure Sidibeh has a similar mindset heading into Saturday’s Premiership game against Dundee United.

Adama Sidibeh misses a big chance to equalise at the end of the Rangers game.
Adama Sidibeh misses a big chance to equalise at the end of the Rangers game. Image: SNS.

“Adama missed a great chance to equalise but I’ve told him that I don’t mind strikers missing,” said Levein.

“I felt a bit sorry for him because he can take these things quite personally and doesn’t like missing chances.

“I hope he misses more next week and more the next week after that – because that means he’s getting into the positions.”

‘A lot of positives’

Meanwhile, Levein believes the Hampden Park performance continued Saints’ upward trajectory as he begins preparations for the trip to Tannadice.

“I think there were a lot of positives to take from last weekend and we’ll focus on them this week,” said the former United boss.

“I feel we are heading in the right direction.

“I think we had some really good performances against Rangers. We created some good chances.

Craig Levein shakes hands with Rangers manager, Philippe Clement.
Craig Levein shakes hands with Rangers manager, Philippe Clement. Image: PA.

“Hopefully we can put into practice the things we’ve been working on against Dundee United.

“We have a lot of new players in the team so it takes time to gel but against Rangers I felt we were pretty good defensively.

“We were pretty open at times because of the nature of the system we played.

“I felt our defenders were really good – proper old school defending, blocks, clearances and challenges.

“And I thought Josh (Rae) in goals was very good as well. So there are a lot of positives to focus on.”

