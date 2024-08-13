John Potter says player recruitment drive continuing as Raith Rovers hunt for new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Potter says player recruitment drive continuing as Raith Rovers hunt for new boss

The Stark's Park club are seeking a successor to Ian Murray.

Raith Rovers interim manager John Potter.
Raith Rovers interim manager John Potter. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

John Potter insists Raith Rovers’ recruitment drive has not been allowed to stall during the hunt for a new manager.

The Stark’s Park outfit are currently seeking a successor to Ian Murray, who was sacked after the opening league game of the season.

Potter has stepped in as interim boss with assistant Colin Cameron, and the duo steered the team to a 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle at the weekend to kickstart their Championship campaign.

As technical director, Potter is involved with chief executive Andy Barrowman in identifying the right man to take over in the dugout.

John Potter gives instructions during Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
John Potter steered Raith Rovers to a win over Partick Thistle. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven is thought to be high on the list of targets. Speculation has also linked the likes of Tam Courts, Liam Fox and Darren O’Dea with the job.

With just over a fortnight remaining in the transfer window, Potter is also immersed in Raith’s search for fresh signings.

And, despite no new manager being appointed yet, Potter is adamant player recruitment is not being allowed to stand still.

“We’re always on the case,” he told Courier Sport. “We’re continually speaking about and looking at players.

“We’ll try, if the right opportunity comes, to strengthen the squad.

‘We’ll be patient’

“But it’s got to be the right guy, the right person, that we think can come and strengthen it.

“We won’t just try to sign players for the sake of it. That’s what we’ve thought from the start.

“So, if we can get guys to come in and improve the squad and improve the guys we’ve got then we’ll try to do something.

“But it’s difficult at the moment. A lot of teams are looking for the same types of players.

“So, we’ll be patient with it.

John Potter claps the Raith Rovers fans.
John Potter (centre) was installed as technical director in May last year. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“If the right one comes up and they want to come to Raith Rovers and it ticks all the boxes then we’ll try to do it.”

Potter also believes his role overseeing the football department has allowed Raith to cope better with the departure of Murray.

It was a structure implemented when the new owners arrived at the club in May last year.

“I just think it’s the way it should be,” added the former Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts boss.

“I remember times when I’ve been at clubs and four or five members of staff are leaving and four or five are coming in.

‘The structure stays the same’

“First of all, it’s expensive for clubs. And, at the same time, it can be a lot of change very quickly.

“The idea last year was to come in and build that structure behind the manager.

“So, when these moments come – when the manager leaves, for good and bad reasons – then the structure stays the same and the staff are there to do their jobs in those departments.

“I’ll oversee that and then it’s up to us to go and find a new manager or head coach to plug into what we’re doing here.

“That’s what we’re doing at the moment, but a lot of other things have stayed the same.”

