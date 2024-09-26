James McPake highlights qualities Craig Clay will add to Dunfermline

James McPake has hailed Craig Clay’s ‘knowhow’ and experience as the new signing pushes for his full Dunfermline debut.

The former Motherwell midfielder penned a season-long agreement on Friday before making his bow for the Pars the following day in the 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

The 32-year-old featured for the final 33 minutes as a substitute at Firhill, and then boosted his bid for match fitness with just over an hour in Tuesday’s reserve victory over Falkirk.

Clay has said McPake was keen to sign him within a few days of his arrival on trial last month.

And the Fifers boss has described the qualities that attracted him to the former Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient and Sutton United player.

“He’s an experienced player and he’s got good experience at different levels as well,” McPake told Courier Sport.

“Obviously, he’s played in the Scottish game before with Motherwell in the Premiership.

“And he’s played a lot of football at a good level in England as well.

“He has shown us how good a player he is with and without the ball.

“But I also really like his knowhow on the pitch, whether that’s in training or in a match.

‘Can only be good’

“He is really good from that point of view and that will help the younger players, not just the ones in midfield but all the younger players.

“We’ve got quite a young squad and getting someone of Craig’s experience can only be good for the group as a whole.”

Clay was part of a strong reserve side against Falkirk that also included the likes of his former Motherwell team-mate, Joe Chalmers, Michael O’Halloran and Craig Wighton, as well as trialist Dapo Mebude, who scored in the Reserve Cup tie.

McPake was happy to see his latest recruit volunteer for some action in the 3-0 victory as he builds his readiness for greater involvement at first-team level.

“To be fair to Craig, he wanted to play in the reserve game,” McPake added ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Queen’s Park.

“He’s not missed a day’s training since we’ve had him and he’s a fit boy.

“I thought he was good when he went on at the weekend against Partick Thistle.

“But I think he recognised himself that he needs to get more match minutes into his legs.

“That’s why we gave him an hour against Falkirk in the reserve game on Tuesday and it will be beneficial for him in the long run.”