Betfred Cup draw: TV channel, live stream and start time ahead of quarter-final ties

The last-16 ties of this year’s Betfred Cup and the competition’s latest draw will be completed this weekend – with the Hampden final just two months away.

Scottish football chiefs have scheduled the national stadium showpiece for Sunday, February 28.

THE BETFRED CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:

But there are still two stages to go before the Mount Florida clash takes place.

When is the Betfred Cup quarter-final draw?

It takes place after Falkirk vs Rangers today (November 29).

The game kicks off at 4.30pm, with the draw due to take place around 6.15pm.

What channel is the draw on?

The Betfred Cup draw will be screened live on Premier Sports and streamed live on the Premier Player app.

Betfred Cup fixture schedule

Quarter-finals – December 16 and 17, Wednesday and Thursday

Semi-finals – January 23 and 24, Saturday and Sunday

Final – February 28, Sunday

The story of last year’s final…

Celtic lifted the trophy thanks to Christopher Jullien’s winning goal.

But the real hero for Neil Lennon’s men was goalkeeper Fraser Forster, whose heroics between the sticks prevented a dominant Rangers side from picking up their first silverware under Steven Gerrard.

The Parkhead club – knocked out of this year’s competition by Ross County this afternoon – were reduced to ten men in the second half after Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for a last-man foul on Alfredo Morelos.

However, the Light Blues’ Colombian star’s spot-kick was saved by Forster.

The England international – who returned to Southampton in the summer – said: “You just go with your gut instinct. Luckily enough for me, I went the right way and I was able to make the save.

“I just had a feeling and I decided which way to go. I didn’t overthink it.

“There have been plenty of times when I’ve gone one way and the penalty taker has gone the other and it’s gone in.

“As long as you win in a final that’s the main thing. We’ve been here before, played better and lost.”