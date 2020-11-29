Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Betfred Cup 2020 draw in full as St Johnstone land Dunfermline in quarter-final

by Eric Nicolson
November 29 2020, 7.22pm Updated: November 30 2020, 9.53am
© SNS GroupBetfred Cup quarter-final draw is set to take place.
Betfred Cup quarter-final draw has taken place.

St Johnstone and Dunfermline have been drawn together in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

The match will be played at East End Park next month.

Saints put out Motherwell on Saturday, while the Pars defeated Arbroath.

Perth boss Callum Davidson had a spell as a coach at Dunfermline, working under Stevie Crawford.

Betfred Cup quarter-final draw in full:

St Mirren v Rangers

Alloa v Hibs

Livingston v Ross County

Dunfermline v St Johnstone

Betfred Cup fixture schedule

Quarter-finals – December 15, 16 and 17, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Semi-finals – January 23 and 24, Saturday and Sunday

Final – February 28, Sunday

 

Fantastic St Johnstone comeback secures place in Betfred Cup last eight