Betfred Cup 2020 draw in full as St Johnstone land Dunfermline in quarter-final

St Johnstone and Dunfermline have been drawn together in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

The match will be played at East End Park next month.

Saints put out Motherwell on Saturday, while the Pars defeated Arbroath.

Perth boss Callum Davidson had a spell as a coach at Dunfermline, working under Stevie Crawford.

Betfred Cup quarter-final draw in full:

St Mirren v Rangers

Alloa v Hibs

Livingston v Ross County

Dunfermline v St Johnstone

Betfred Cup fixture schedule

Quarter-finals – December 15, 16 and 17, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Semi-finals – January 23 and 24, Saturday and Sunday

Final – February 28, Sunday