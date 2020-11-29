Betfred Cup 2020 draw in full as St Johnstone land Dunfermline in quarter-final

St Johnstone and Dunfermline have been drawn together in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.
The match will be played at East End Park next month.
Saints put out Motherwell on Saturday, while the Pars defeated Arbroath.
Perth boss Callum Davidson had a spell as a coach at Dunfermline, working under Stevie Crawford.
Betfred Cup quarter-final draw in full:
St Mirren v Rangers
Alloa v Hibs
Livingston v Ross County
Dunfermline v St Johnstone
Betfred Cup fixture schedule
Quarter-finals – December 15, 16 and 17, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
Semi-finals – January 23 and 24, Saturday and Sunday
Final – February 28, Sunday
