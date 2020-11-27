Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

PODCAST: Dundee could end up battling the drop and Lawrence Shankland is no longer Dundee United’s main man

by Eric Nicolson
November 27 2020, 1.40pm Updated: November 28 2020, 8.59am
© SNS GroupDundee manager James McPake.
Dundee manager James McPake.

James McPake and Dundee have reached crisis point but how close to a parting of the ways have manager and club become?

Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson assess where the Dark Blues go from here after their season reached an early crisis point in Ayr.

Also on the agenda is the Dundee United first choice strike-partnership that doesn’t have Lawrence Shankland in it, and St Johnstone’s fringe players who showed their quality at Hibs.

Listen below at Podbean

Or click on one of the links for –

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts 

Dundee heading to Hibs with a ‘freshness’ after fitness boosts to squad including Jonathan Afolabi

Dundee United: Brian Grant on why Louis Appere’s season isn’t going to plan and how striker can get back on track