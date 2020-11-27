PODCAST: Dundee could end up battling the drop and Lawrence Shankland is no longer Dundee United’s main man

James McPake and Dundee have reached crisis point but how close to a parting of the ways have manager and club become?

Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson assess where the Dark Blues go from here after their season reached an early crisis point in Ayr.

Also on the agenda is the Dundee United first choice strike-partnership that doesn’t have Lawrence Shankland in it, and St Johnstone’s fringe players who showed their quality at Hibs.

