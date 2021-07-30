Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee FC: Sign up to our dedicated Dark Blues newsletter

By George Cran
July 30 2021, 8.30am Updated: July 30 2021, 10.03am
Charlie Adam and James McPake celebrate following Dundee's play-off triumph.
Dundee are back in the top flight after a stunning finish to last season’s Championship campaign.

How will James McPake’s Dark Blues fare in their first season in the Premiership since 2018/19?

Can talisman Charlie Adam repeat the heroics of 2020/21 and will McPake – who continues to prove his doubters wrong – do more transfer business before the end of the summer window?

Keep up to date on all things Dundee by signing up to our free, dedicated email newsletter.

Every Thursday morning the latest Dee transfer updates, match coverage, opinion and analysis from our top team of football writers will drop into your inbox.

To sign up, click HERE.

