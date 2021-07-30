Dundee FC: Sign up to our dedicated Dark Blues newsletter

Dundee are back in the top flight after a stunning finish to last season’s Championship campaign.

How will James McPake’s Dark Blues fare in their first season in the Premiership since 2018/19?

Can talisman Charlie Adam repeat the heroics of 2020/21 and will McPake – who continues to prove his doubters wrong – do more transfer business before the end of the summer window?

