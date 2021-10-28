PODCAST: Dundee and James McPake in a crisis of ‘horrible familiarity’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee manager James McPake is facing up to the fall-out from the horror show against Ross County.

Fans are calling for him to be sacked, one of his star players was substituted before the first half was over and he has a big central midfield problem.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson reflect on a traumatic night for Dundee supporters at Dens Park and assess whether it is a retrievable situation for the under-fire boss.

There is also build-up to Saturday’s clash between Dundee United and St Johnstone, as well as a tribute to Scottish football legend Walter Smith.

