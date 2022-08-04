Dundee’s trip to Cove Rangers rescheduled as Jim McIntyre reunion picked for TV By Scott Lorimer August 4 2022, 3.20pm Updated: August 4 2022, 4.12pm Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s trip to face Cove Rangers in the Championship has been rescheduled for TV purposes. Gary Bowyer’s side were due to travel to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday September 10. However, it has now been confirmed the fixture has been brought forward to the Friday evening. The clash will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and kick off at 7.45pm. ⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Friday September 9 🏆 cinch Championship 🏟 @CoveRangersFC v @DundeeFC ⌚️ Kick-off 7.45pm 📺 Live on BBC Scotland — spflnews (@spflnews) August 4, 2022 The game will be the first time Dundee have come up against former boss Jim McIntyre, who was recently appointed as manager at the Aberdeen side. McIntyre was dismissed by the Dens Park side following their relegation from the Premiership in 2019 after managing just four wins in 31 games. Gary Bowyer wants leaders at Dundee – who are the main men at Dens Park? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Jamie MacDonald ready to take on ‘favourites’ Dundee and ‘see what they are made of’ Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides update on Paul McGowan and Ben Williamson injuries as well as Jay Chapman latest Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham blasts Dundee over SPFL vote U-turn: ‘We were shafted by them and we didn’t forget’ Dundee team news for Partick Thistle clash as Gary Bowyer provides Jordan McGhee update