Dundee’s trip to Cove Rangers rescheduled as Jim McIntyre reunion picked for TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s trip to face Cove Rangers in the Championship has been rescheduled for TV purposes.

Gary Bowyer’s side were due to travel to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday September 10.

However, it has now been confirmed the fixture has been brought forward to the Friday evening.

The clash will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and kick off at 7.45pm.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Friday September 9 🏆 cinch Championship 🏟 @CoveRangersFC v @DundeeFC ⌚️ Kick-off 7.45pm 📺 Live on BBC Scotland — spflnews (@spflnews) August 4, 2022

The game will be the first time Dundee have come up against former boss Jim McIntyre, who was recently appointed as manager at the Aberdeen side.

McIntyre was dismissed by the Dens Park side following their relegation from the Premiership in 2019 after managing just four wins in 31 games.