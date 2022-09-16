Dundee have ‘more gears we can still go through’ insists Ryan Sweeney as stand-in skipper reveals competition for places

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stand-in captain Ryan Sweeney insists Dundee have yet to hit their full potential this season as they look to continue their decent start to the Championship.

The Dark Blues, like the rest of clubs in the UK, will return to action this weekend after an enforced break out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.

The Dee will look to pick up where they left off after seeing off Queen’s Park 3-0 at Dens Park in their last clash.

Dens Park win is ‘sole focus’

Sweeney was unavailable against the Spiders due to suspension, with his last game being more than two weeks ago.

He is itching to get back on the field and help push Dundee closer to Partick and Ayr above them at the top.

“It feels like ages since we last played,” he told Courier Sport. “It will be good to get back and have that feeling on a Saturday morning again.

“I still think there are a few more gears we can still go through.

“We’ve had a few very good results then a couple we’ve been really disappointed with; the defeats to Ayr and Partick.

“We want to start building momentum up and get more points on the board.

“We have won our last two but have had a bit of a break, hopefully we can pick up where we left off on Saturday.

“Inverness are a decent side. They were two games away from getting into the Premiership.

“But the sole focus is with us, especially with being at home.

“We want to keep a good home record this year. That is going to be pivotal to us doing well this season.”

Competition for places

The big centre back has assumed the captain’s armband with last season’s skipper Jordan McGhee missing the start of the campaign through injury.

McGhee led out the Dee in their last match against Queen’s Park with the defender missing.

Both are back fit and in contention for a start in Saturday’s clash with Inverness.

Sweeney has been proud to wear the armband but believes, whoever leads out the team, it won’t affect their performance.

“It has been a massive honour to lead the boys out and take on that responsibility,” he said.

“Jordan was captain last season and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed wearing it but if you go through our changing room there are multiple leaders in there anyway.

“I don’t think, in terms of on the pitch and communication, it doesn’t change too much.”

As well as a competition for the captain’s armband, there are places in the team at stake, with Gary Bowyer having his pick of four centre backs this weekend.

Sweeney could have been forgiven for fearing for his place in the team with both McGhee and Lee Ashcroft back in fitness and new boy Taylor French proving his worth.

But that can only be a good thing for the Dark Blues, he believes.

“That’s what you want,” Sweeney said.

“There are going to be injuries and suspensions throughout the season and you want competition for places.

“We’ve seen Frenchy coming in now, he’s versatile.

“Cammy can play both full-backs really well. Competition at the back is exactly what you want.

“That’s what every successful team has. When you look through our side, every area of the park is really competitive.”