Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal

Dundee chief John Nelms has urged Scottish football to stop devaluing itself in the wake of a new Sky TV deal.

Though the Dark Blues managing director supported the SPFL’s decision to extend their partnership with Sky Sports by five years he wants to see more done to sell the game.

The new deal will see an increase in matches being shown from 2024/25, with up to 60 matches broadcast, while the Scottish Women’s Premier League will also be shown from this season for the first time ever.

Nelms says it is a good deal for Scottish football but wants to see “more value” in the future.

“I always have questions about these things but the way the Sky deal has been set up and the way it will benefit the clubs moving forward, it’s a good deal to do,” he said.

“I have always thought having a long-term partner is the right thing to do and the market price, at the moment, is right.

“The deal itself needs to be better but the partnership itself needs to be better too.

‘We devalue Scottish football’

“We want to get more eyes on the games themselves and promote the game better – I have been saying this for years.

“I always think we devalue Scottish football as a group, because it’s not as it should be.

“But we have to create more value, market it better than we do right now and show games which are exciting.

“We should be focusing on human interest stories, tell the tales of what’s going on in our game.

“With a partner like Sky we should be able to do that.

“A Scottish football that is quick and nimble, is open to new ideas, should be the perfect place for us trying new things.”

Old Firm

Dundee are not in the Premiership this season and so may not feature at all on Sky Sports this term.

In the top flight last season, the Dark Blues were often shown as the home team against either Rangers or Celtic.

Nelms added: “Should we be showing more games than just the Old Firm away from home most weeks?

“Yes, but I would also like to see the Old Firm shown at home.

“People want to see the big stadiums full, making noise – that fills the television.

“Celtic and Rangers playing at home do that, the stadiums are full, they’re noisy and it enhances the experience for the viewer.

“Dundee derbies are like that, Edinburgh derbies, games with Aberdeen when they come to Dundee – games that people want to see.

“They might not have as many fans as the games involving the Old Firm, but they’re still busy, they’re loud and they’re exciting.

“Neutrals tell me all the time they watch Scottish football and think it’s amazing.

“Tackles flying in, the noise of the crowd, the drama that pretty much every game has.

“We need to focus on that, talk about it more, talk the excitement of the games in the SPFL up more, and plenty will follow on from that.”