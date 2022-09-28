Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal

By George Cran
September 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 28 2022, 1.35pm
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee managing director John Nelms.

Dundee chief John Nelms has urged Scottish football to stop devaluing itself in the wake of a new Sky TV deal.

Though the Dark Blues managing director supported the SPFL’s decision to extend their partnership with Sky Sports by five years he wants to see more done to sell the game.

The new deal will see an increase in matches being shown from 2024/25, with up to 60 matches broadcast, while the Scottish Women’s Premier League will also be shown from this season for the first time ever.

Nelms says it is a good deal for Scottish football but wants to see “more value” in the future.

“I always have questions about these things but the way the Sky deal has been set up and the way it will benefit the clubs moving forward, it’s a good deal to do,” he said.

John Nelms speaks at the public consultation for Dundee’s new stadium plans.

“I have always thought having a long-term partner is the right thing to do and the market price, at the moment, is right.

“The deal itself needs to be better but the partnership itself needs to be better too.

‘We devalue Scottish football’

“We want to get more eyes on the games themselves and promote the game better – I have been saying this for years.

“I always think we devalue Scottish football as a group, because it’s not as it should be.

“But we have to create more value, market it better than we do right now and show games which are exciting.

Sky Sports will show up to 60 matches live per season in the new deal.

“We should be focusing on human interest stories, tell the tales of what’s going on in our game.

“With a partner like Sky we should be able to do that.

“A Scottish football that is quick and nimble, is open to new ideas, should be the perfect place for us trying new things.”

Old Firm

Dundee are not in the Premiership this season and so may not feature at all on Sky Sports this term.

In the top flight last season, the Dark Blues were often shown as the home team against either Rangers or Celtic.

Nelms added: “Should we be showing more games than just the Old Firm away from home most weeks?

“Yes, but I would also like to see the Old Firm shown at home.

“People want to see the big stadiums full, making noise – that fills the television.

Dundee take on Celtic at Dens Park.
John Nelms wants to see more coverage of Old Firm home matches on new Sky TV deal.

“Celtic and Rangers playing at home do that, the stadiums are full, they’re noisy and it enhances the experience for the viewer.

“Dundee derbies are like that, Edinburgh derbies, games with Aberdeen when they come to Dundee – games that people want to see.

“They might not have as many fans as the games involving the Old Firm, but they’re still busy, they’re loud and they’re exciting.

“Neutrals tell me all the time they watch Scottish football and think it’s amazing.

“Tackles flying in, the noise of the crowd, the drama that pretty much every game has.

“We need to focus on that, talk about it more, talk the excitement of the games in the SPFL up more, and plenty will follow on from that.”

Editor's Picks