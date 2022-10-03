Dundee announce departure of Canada midfielder Jay Chapman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee announce departure of Canada midfielder Jay Chapman

By George Cran
October 3 2022, 5.37pm
Jay Chapman has left Dundee.
Jay Chapman has left Dundee.

Jay Chapman’s brief time at Dundee is over.

The Dens Park club today announced the Canada international has left the club.

Chapman was signed on January 12 but has now been released from his contract after less than 10 months.

The 28-year-old arrived in Dundee with three international caps to his name and one goal, having played for Toronto FC and Inter Miami in MLS.

However, the midfielder was unable to make an impact at Dens Park first under the management of James McPake and then subsequently under Mark McGhee.

Jay Chapman makes his debut against Dundee United.

In his 10 months at Dundee he made just two substitute appearances totalling 35 minutes.

His debut came in the final minutes of a Dundee derby at Dens Park as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw before playing 33 minutes from the bench after a depleted Dark Blues side were hit by Covid ahead of a match at Motherwell.

That clash finished in a 1-1 draw.

This season

On the Dundee squad’s return for pre-season this summer, Chapman was absent.

A passport issue had delayed things initially but it became increasingly clear he wouldn’t return.

Speaking on July 6, new manager Gary Bowyer said: “We are still waiting on Jay Chapman returning from across the water and there have been conversations with him regarding his return.”

Then almost a month later on August 3, the Dens boss said: “It’s something between Jay and the club at the moment, so I have left it in the hands of the people who need to sort that with him and his representatives.”

Today his time as a Dee is officially over with the club announcing: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Jay Chapman has departed the club.

“We would like to thank Jay for his efforts while with the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

