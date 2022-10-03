Dundee announce departure of Canada midfielder Jay Chapman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jay Chapman’s brief time at Dundee is over.

The Dens Park club today announced the Canada international has left the club.

Chapman was signed on January 12 but has now been released from his contract after less than 10 months.

The 28-year-old arrived in Dundee with three international caps to his name and one goal, having played for Toronto FC and Inter Miami in MLS.

However, the midfielder was unable to make an impact at Dens Park first under the management of James McPake and then subsequently under Mark McGhee.

In his 10 months at Dundee he made just two substitute appearances totalling 35 minutes.

His debut came in the final minutes of a Dundee derby at Dens Park as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw before playing 33 minutes from the bench after a depleted Dark Blues side were hit by Covid ahead of a match at Motherwell.

That clash finished in a 1-1 draw.

This season

On the Dundee squad’s return for pre-season this summer, Chapman was absent.

A passport issue had delayed things initially but it became increasingly clear he wouldn’t return.

Speaking on July 6, new manager Gary Bowyer said: “We are still waiting on Jay Chapman returning from across the water and there have been conversations with him regarding his return.”

We can confirm that Jay Chapman has departed the club #thedee https://t.co/LYSfZPUgTc — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 3, 2022

Then almost a month later on August 3, the Dens boss said: “It’s something between Jay and the club at the moment, so I have left it in the hands of the people who need to sort that with him and his representatives.”

Today his time as a Dee is officially over with the club announcing: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Jay Chapman has departed the club.

“We would like to thank Jay for his efforts while with the club and wish him all the best for the future.”