Dundee sign Motherwell defensive midfielder Barry Maguire on loan By Eric Nicolson January 26 2023, 1.58pm Barry Maguire. Image: SNS. Dundee have confirmed the loan signing of Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire until the end of the season. The 24-year-old is a former Scotland under-21 international who started his career as a youth at Hamilton Accies before being released and getting a second chance at a pro career at Fir Park. We are delighted to announce the signing of Barry Maguire on loan from Motherwell until the end of the season #thedee https://t.co/hTT0NE38V4 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 26, 2023 He is a defensive midfielder who has made 75 appearances for Motherwell, 14 of them this season It's not Maguire's first loan. In 2018/19 he was farmed out to Queen of the South. 