Dundee sign Motherwell defensive midfielder Barry Maguire on loan

Dundee have confirmed the loan signing of Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is a former Scotland under-21 international who started his career as a youth at Hamilton Accies before being released and getting a second chance at a pro career at Fir Park.

He is a defensive midfielder who has made 75 appearances for Motherwell, 14 of them this season

It’s not Maguire’s first loan.

In 2018/19 he was farmed out to Queen of the South.