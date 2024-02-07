St Mirren v Dundee kick-off DELAYED

Dundee’s clash at St Mirren has been delayed after the Dark Blues team bus was caught in traffic.

The Premiership fixture was originally due to kick off at 7.45pm but the Dark Blues did not arrive at the SMISA Stadium until just after 7pm.

That was due to traffic caused by an accident en route to the Paisley stadium.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: “We left the hotel and we had been stuck in traffic for an hour and a half.

“I think there was a crash. It’s happened before, it’ll happen again. It happened to Rangers earlier in the season.

“I spoke to [Stephen Robinson], we agreed a time.”

A statement on social media from Dundee read: “Due to a traffic incident on route to the stadium tonight’s kick-off has been delayed till 8:15pm.”

Six points separate the sides in fifth and sixth in the Premiership table ahead of the key fixture.