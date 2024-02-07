St Mirren v Dundee kick-off DELAYED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren v Dundee kick-off DELAYED

The Dark Blues team bus was held up en route to Paisley.

By George Cran
St Mirren v Dundee will kick off late. Image: SNS
Dundee’s clash at St Mirren has been delayed after the Dark Blues team bus was caught in traffic.

The Premiership fixture was originally due to kick off at 7.45pm but the Dark Blues did not arrive at the SMISA Stadium until just after 7pm.

That was due to traffic caused by an accident en route to the Paisley stadium.

Dundee defeated St Mirren 4-0 in their last meeting. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: “We left the hotel and we had been stuck in traffic for an hour and a half.

“I think there was a crash. It’s happened before, it’ll happen again. It happened to Rangers earlier in the season.

“I spoke to [Stephen Robinson], we agreed a time.”

A statement on social media from Dundee read: “Due to a traffic incident on route to the stadium tonight’s kick-off has been delayed till 8:15pm.”

Six points separate the sides in fifth and sixth in the Premiership table ahead of the key fixture.

