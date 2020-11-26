Dundee United fans declare themselves ready to return to Tannadice as tensions mount between football clubs and the Scottish Government

An overwhelming majority of Dundee United fans have declared themselves ready to return to matches at Tannadice.

In response to a survey, completed by over 2400 “season ticket households”, 96% of Tangerines supporters said they are willing to re-enter the stadium as soon as possible.

Further, 94% expressed enthusiasm for completing an online health questionnaire before entering the ground, while 96% would be happy for track and trace contact details to be sold and 97% would sign an agreement to abide by club behaviour protocols, described as a “code of conduct adherence declaration”.

However, only 74% of respondents would demand strict Covid-19 protocols are implemented at all.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, backed by clubs, has requested an emergency meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over a perceived lack of Scottish Government planning for the return of fans to stadia.

© SNS

In a statement, Doncaster said: “Make no mistake, failure to get fans back in the very near future will sound the death knell for some of our best-loved clubs and no-one wants that.”

Clubs in England’s lowest Covid risk areas will be allowed to welcome up to 4000 supporters into grounds from next month.

Sides in Scotland’s lowest lockdown tiers are capped at 300 spectators.

A Dundee United spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our season ticket holders for taking part in the survey and responding in such substantial numbers. Over 70% of households contacted filled out the survey.

“The information is vital as we look ahead to the safe return of fans to Tannadice. The survey shows fans are excited at the prospect of returning but are also willing to adhere to required Covid-19 safety measures upon return.

“We will continue to work towards being ready to allow fans back into the stadium. We understand that the return will be led by broader considerations and we will work with the (Scottish football authorities’) Joint Response Group and other relevant authorities to achieve a return as quickly as possible.

“We do not underestimate the challenge we are all facing with the current pandemic and reiterate that safety is paramount, but we also see the benefits to the local communities and fans of a return to stadiums.”