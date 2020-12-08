PODCAST: Another lost Saturday for Lawrence Shankland at Dundee United

It was a week of drama off the pitch for Dundee United and frustration on it.
In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson discuss team photos, attacking frustrations and a daunting fixture list.
St Johnstone have claimed a bit of club history, while Dundee look to have a solid base from which to build a promotion push.
