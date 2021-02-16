PODCAST: Dundee United look safe and have a free hit against Rangers

Back to back wins have all but secured Dundee United’s Premiership status and now that a crisis has been averted the Tangerines couldn’t be in better form as they seek to become the first club to beat runaway leaders Rangers in the league.

Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss their chances at Ibrox and the reasons behind the Tannadice revival.

Also, will Callum Davidson make big changes to his St Johnstone team as the Betfred Cup final looms large? And is Osman Sow the real deal at Dundee?

