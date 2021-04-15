PODCAST: It looks Dundee United are going in one direction and Micky Mellon will go in another

Doncaster Rovers have been linked with a summer move for Micky Melllon.

Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess the likelihood of Dundee United needing a new manager for next season and the mood music that suggests it wouldn’t be the worst idea to shake hands and part company.

Also on the agenda are Dundee, unused sub Charlie Adam and the nail-biting Championship play-off race, as well as the weekend Scottish Cup action.

