There will be no change of mind as far as Dundee United’s direction of travel and the type of manager they will be appointing, according to Jim Spence.

The Courier columnist joins Eric Nicolson and Sean Hamilton to discuss a quiet week at Tannadice, a busier one at Dens Park, Guy Melamed’s St Johnstone departure and Scotland’s draw against the Netherlands.

