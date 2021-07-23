Sport / Football / Dundee United PODCAST: Tam Courts won’t have excuses or regrets now he’s got his own backroom team at Dundee United By Eric Nicolson July 23 2021, 7.38pm Dundee United boss Tam Courts. Judgment is still being reserved on Dundee United’s early season form as Tam Courts settles into the manager’s job. In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson discuss the meaning (or not) of cup wins against part-time teams and the changes in coaching staff at Tannadice. St Johnstone’s battle to face Galatasaray at McDiarmid is also on the agenda, along with Dundee’s midfield options and Dunfermline’s exciting future. Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen at the following links – Google Podcasts Spotify Apple Podcasts Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Dundee United weigh-up swoop for Hull City striker James Scott – but St Johnstone, Hearts and St Mirren also linked EXCLUSIVE: Peter Pawlett reveals he never wanted to leave Dundee United and talks embracing attacking football under Tam Courts Is it a Tayside der-B? Potential Dundee v St Johnstone B team clash thrown up by SPFL Trust Trophy draw – plus all Tayside, Fife and Angus sides learn fates EXCLUSIVE: Dundee winger Paul McMullan determined to prove he can cut it at Premiership level after being overlooked at Dundee United