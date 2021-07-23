PODCAST: Tam Courts won’t have excuses or regrets now he’s got his own backroom team at Dundee United

Judgment is still being reserved on Dundee United’s early season form as Tam Courts settles into the manager’s job.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson discuss the meaning (or not) of cup wins against part-time teams and the changes in coaching staff at Tannadice.

St Johnstone’s battle to face Galatasaray at McDiarmid is also on the agenda, along with Dundee’s midfield options and Dunfermline’s exciting future.

