PODCAST: Tam Courts distances himself from Micky Mellon era as Dundee United players buy into his vision

Tam Courts is putting a Dundee United team on the pitch that the fans are enjoying watching.

And he’s also showed the confidence to distance himself from the manager whose team he inherited at Tannadice.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the United boss’s growing stature and the exciting team he and Tony Asghar have assembled.

Also on the agenda are Dundee’s continuing striker crisis and the opportunity that has presented itself against a new-look St Johnstone central defence this weekend.

