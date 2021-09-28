PODCAST: Tam Courts distances himself from Micky Mellon era as Dundee United players buy into his vision By Eric Nicolson September 28 2021, 2.13pm Tam Courts is making a fantastic impact as Dundee United manager Tam Courts is putting a Dundee United team on the pitch that the fans are enjoying watching. And he’s also showed the confidence to distance himself from the manager whose team he inherited at Tannadice. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the United boss’s growing stature and the exciting team he and Tony Asghar have assembled. Also on the agenda are Dundee’s continuing striker crisis and the opportunity that has presented itself against a new-look St Johnstone central defence this weekend. Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Leigh Griffiths is at Dundee to revive his career – so let him AND confidence is soaring for Tam Courts at Dundee United “I sat there clapping Dylan Levitt”: Peter Pawlett praise as Manchester United kid sizzles in Dundee United’s Celtic draw Tam Courts has complete faith in Dundee United teenage sensation Kerr Smith after stunning Celtic Park bow Tam Courts believes ‘stonewall penalty’ denial denied Dundee United first win at Celtic Park in 29 years