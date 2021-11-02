Dundee United offer deals to FOUR rising stars – but play waiting game on Benjamin Siegrist, Ian Harkes and Jeando Fuchs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United offer deals to FOUR rising stars – but play waiting game on Benjamin Siegrist, Ian Harkes and Jeando Fuchs

By Ewan Smith
November 2 2021, 9.56am Updated: November 2 2021, 10.01am
Tam Courts is keen to keep Chris Mochrie at Dundee United
Tam Courts is keen to keep Chris Mochrie at Dundee United

Dundee United have opened contract talks with a quartet of rising stars as they bid to secure the future of their academy graduates.

Chris Mochrie and Louis Appere have been offered new deals while Lewis Neilson and Archie Meekison have been offered extensions.

But while United are hopeful they can tie down all four players soon, they will have to play the waiting game on key players Ian Harkes, Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs.

Tam Courts hopes to be able to convince star players like Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs to stay on longer

Courts spoke last week of his desire to create a ‘special environment’ that would convince his star players to stay on.

United want to hang onto the trio – who are all out of contract in the summer.

But are aware they are attracting interest from elsewhere after playing a key role in United’s surge into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The news that United are putting the building blocks in place to secure their academy graduates will, however, be welcomed by their fans.

Appere is highly regarded by United boss Tam Courts and started the weekend defeat to St Johnstone.

Louis Appere was given a Dundee United start against St Johnstone

Mochrie has been used sparingly in recent weeks but made his first full start in the 2-0 defeat to Hearts earlier in the season before earning a Scotland under-21 call-up.

Neilson and Meekison haven’t featured in the Scottish Premiership this season but are regarded as highly promising as the Tannadice conveyor belt of talent rolls on.

