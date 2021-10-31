Dundee United boss Tam Courts defends decision to rest key players as he rues ‘inspired’ Zander Clark display

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists he ‘got a couple of answers’ about his squad after resting key players in the defeat to St Johnstone.

Courts made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 in midweek with Livingston.

Kieran Freeman, Peter Pawlett, Ilmari Niskanen and Declan Glass all dropped out.

Youngsters Kerr Smith, Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere were all given a chance to shine with Jeando Fuchs returning.

But with United trailing 1-0 at the break, Courts made swift changes.

Niskanen and Pawlett came on for Chalmers and Appere and almost rescued their side from defeat.

“It was good to give two of our homegrown players opportunities,” said Courts.

“I wanted to test the depth of our squad and I think we’ve got a couple of answers.

“But it was great to see the subs come on and make an impact. For 45 minutes we had St Johnstone camped in their own half.

“If you look at Ilmari and Pete and attach numbers to their performances in terms of goals and assists it’s clear to see what their output is.

“When Ilmari came on you could see he has a burning desire to do well here.

“He gave us energy, intensity and quality. He applied himself in the manner that I would expect all our players to do.

“There is no doubt that the half-time substitutes gave us fresh impetus.”

Tam Courts: Clark was almost inhuman against Dundee United

Meanwhile, Courts admits his side were thwarted by an outstanding performance from Saints keeper Zander Clark.

Clark made FIVE stunning saves to deny United.

Clark must surely be a contender to make Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad to face Moldova and Denmark in November.

“When we were walking off I said to Benji Siegrist that the performance from Zander Clark was almost inhuman,” added Courts.

“But we have seen Benji Siegrist do that at regular intervals. We have a goalkeeper who can turn one point into three or zero into one.

“Craig Gordon played here earlier in the season and was outstanding as well.

“All credit to Zander Clark on his performance and it gives an indication into our attacking intent in the second half.

“Our players did all they could to score but the big man made some terrific saves. You have to give him a lot of credit for that.”