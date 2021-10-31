Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts defends decision to rest key players as he rues ‘inspired’ Zander Clark display

By Ewan Smith
October 31 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 31 2021, 1.44pm
Courts rested four players for the St Johnstone defeat
Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists he ‘got a couple of answers’ about his squad after resting key players in the defeat to St Johnstone.

Courts made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 in midweek with Livingston.

Kieran Freeman, Peter Pawlett, Ilmari Niskanen and Declan Glass all dropped out.

Youngsters Kerr Smith, Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere were all given a chance to shine with Jeando Fuchs returning.

But with United trailing 1-0 at the break, Courts made swift changes.

Niskanen and Pawlett came on for Chalmers and Appere and almost rescued their side from defeat.

Louis Appere was given a chance to shine by Dundee United boss Tam Courts

“It was good to give two of our homegrown players opportunities,” said Courts.

“I wanted to test the depth of our squad and I think we’ve got a couple of answers.

“But it was great to see the subs come on and make an impact. For 45 minutes we had St Johnstone camped in their own half.

“If you look at Ilmari and Pete and attach numbers to their performances in terms of goals and assists it’s clear to see what their output is.

Tam Courts brought on Ilmari Niskanen at half-time for Dundee United and the Finnish star impressed

“When Ilmari came on you could see he has a burning desire to do well here.

“He gave us energy, intensity and quality. He applied himself in the manner that I would expect all our players to do.

“There is no doubt that the half-time substitutes gave us fresh impetus.”

Tam Courts: Clark was almost inhuman against Dundee United

Meanwhile, Courts admits his side were thwarted by an outstanding performance from Saints keeper Zander Clark.

Clark made FIVE stunning saves to deny United.

Clark must surely be a contender to make Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad to face Moldova and Denmark in November.

Zander Clark was outstanding for St Johnstone

“When we were walking off I said to Benji Siegrist that the performance from Zander Clark was almost inhuman,” added Courts.

“But we have seen Benji Siegrist do that at regular intervals. We have a goalkeeper who can turn one point into three or zero into one.

“Craig Gordon played here earlier in the season and was outstanding as well.

“All credit to Zander Clark on his performance and it gives an indication into our attacking intent in the second half.

“Our players did all they could to score but the big man made some terrific saves. You have to give him a lot of credit for that.”

Zander Clark: St Johnstone hero against Dundee United has given perfect response to Scotland disappointment, says Callum Davidson

