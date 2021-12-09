Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United confirm contract extension for Kieran Freeman

By Sean Hamilton
December 9 2021, 1.06pm Updated: December 9 2021, 1.10pm
Kieran Freeman has signed signed a contract extension with Dundee United
Kieran Freeman has signed signed a contract extension with Dundee United

Dundee United have confirmed hot prospect Kieran Freeman has penned a contract extension.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that agreements had been reached with Freeman (21) and teen star Archie Meekison – and the former has now cemented his deal

Freeman has signed a two-year extension to his current Tannadice agreement, keeping him at United until the summer of 2024.

Speaking to United’s official website, Freeman said: “I’m really happy with the new deal. It’s a good place to be at the minute and I’m absolutely loving it here, especially with my recent playing time this season.

“When the opportunity to extend my contract came up there were no other thoughts in my head. I just wanted to get it signed and keep being at this club.”

Kieran Freeman is loving life at Dundee United after fighting back from serious injury

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “Kieran has shown great character and resilience so far in his career and since he came back to the club, his attitude and application has been first class.

“He has seized an opportunity for regular starts recently and has reinforced our belief in his attributes.

He fully deserves this extension and we expect to see Kieran continue to grow and develop under our guidance.”

Jim McLean got forecast wrong but Dundee United weathered the storm against Winterslag

More from The Courier