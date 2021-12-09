Dundee United confirm contract extension for Kieran Freeman

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have confirmed hot prospect Kieran Freeman has penned a contract extension.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that agreements had been reached with Freeman (21) and teen star Archie Meekison – and the former has now cemented his deal

Freeman has signed a two-year extension to his current Tannadice agreement, keeping him at United until the summer of 2024.

✍️ 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 ✍️ 📝 We are delighted to confirm that academy graduate Kieran Freeman has penned a two-year extension to his United deal Full story 👉 https://t.co/1CCaFKE8yC#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/pADzvAvzJw — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 9, 2021

Speaking to United’s official website, Freeman said: “I’m really happy with the new deal. It’s a good place to be at the minute and I’m absolutely loving it here, especially with my recent playing time this season.

“When the opportunity to extend my contract came up there were no other thoughts in my head. I just wanted to get it signed and keep being at this club.”

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “Kieran has shown great character and resilience so far in his career and since he came back to the club, his attitude and application has been first class.

“He has seized an opportunity for regular starts recently and has reinforced our belief in his attributes.

He fully deserves this extension and we expect to see Kieran continue to grow and develop under our guidance.”