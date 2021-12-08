EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United seal contract extensions for young stars Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have secured extended deals for highly-rated pair Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison.

Freeman (21) has caught the eye of Tangerines fans across 18 appearances this season, while Meekison (19) has impressed head coach Tam Courts with his development.

The club has moved to tie both prospects down to new contracts, in-line with their youth-centric business model, and Courier Sport understands the agreements should be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Freeman. who overcame a three-year injury nightmare to revive his career at United, revealed he was in discussions with the club over a new deal last month.

He has become a fan favourite with a series of exciting displays at right back and has two goals to his name this season, one in a 6-1 League Cup hounding of Elgin City and another in United’s 3-0 Premiership win over Hibs at Easter Road.

Meekison, an ex-pupil at former Hearts assistant manager and current Aston Villa set piece coach Austin MacPhee’s Fife-based football academy, has featured just once this season, in July’s League Cup win over Arbroath.

He has spent subsequent months fighting back to fitness after sustaining an ankle injury against the Red Lichties.

However, United fans will recall his career exploding to life thanks to a goal notched on his first start – a 2-2 draw with Motherwell at the tail end of last season.

The midfielder has been on the books at Tannadice since the age of seven – and will now look for more first team opportunities under Tam Courts.