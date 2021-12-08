Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United seal contract extensions for young stars Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison

By Sean Hamilton
December 8 2021, 7.08pm
Kieran Freeman (left) and Archie Meekison (right) have committed to new contracts at Dundee United
Kieran Freeman (left) and Archie Meekison (right) have committed to new contracts at Dundee United

Dundee United have secured extended deals for highly-rated pair Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison.

Freeman (21) has caught the eye of Tangerines fans across 18 appearances this season, while Meekison (19) has impressed head coach Tam Courts with his development.

The club has moved to tie both prospects down to new contracts, in-line with their youth-centric business model, and Courier Sport understands the agreements should be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Freeman. who overcame a three-year injury nightmare to revive his career at United, revealed he was in discussions with the club over a new deal last month.

He has become a fan favourite with a series of exciting displays at right back and has two goals to his name this season, one in a 6-1 League Cup hounding of Elgin City and another in United’s 3-0 Premiership win over Hibs at Easter Road.

Meekison, an ex-pupil at former Hearts assistant manager and current Aston Villa set piece coach Austin MacPhee’s Fife-based football academy, has featured just once this season, in July’s League Cup win over Arbroath.

He has spent subsequent months fighting back to fitness after sustaining an ankle injury against the Red Lichties.

However, United fans will recall his career exploding to life thanks to a goal notched on his first start – a 2-2 draw with Motherwell at the tail end of last season.

The midfielder has been on the books at Tannadice since the age of seven – and will now look for more first team opportunities under Tam Courts.

