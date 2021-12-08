Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — ‘I don’t drink and drive’

By Crime and Courts Team
December 8 2021, 7.30pm
Court-round-up graphic

A Wednesday sweep of cases involving Tayside and Fife.

‘I don’t drink and drive’

A Dundee driver caught a staggering seven times over the legal limit told Dundee Sheriff Court “I don’t drink and drive”.

David Dandie,54, pled guilty to drink-driving (157 mics, with a 22 mic limit) .

Sheriff Paul Brown heard how police were called by a worried passing driver who saw a car on top of an electric box, in Hilltown, Dundee.

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie said: “Police attended the locus and observed all four wheels off the ground.

“The accused was unsteady and emanated a smell of alcohol.

“The accused stated he had had a couple of pints and that he was driving.”

Sheriff Brown asked Dandie, who was self-representing, why this had happened,
“It’s a high reading; what were the circumstances of this?”

Dandie, of Lorimer Street, Dundee said that he had “been through a bad time”, referring to a broken marriage and mental health issues.

Sheriff Brown imposed an immediate driving ban of 12 months and a fine of £400.

Upon being offered a drinking driving rehabilitation course, the successful completion of which could have cut the length of ban, Dandie replied, “I don’t drink and drive.”

Rapists jailed

Two Fife rapists have each been jailed for seven years at the High Court in Edinburgh for unrelated offences. Joiner Raymond Anderson attacked two women between 2013 and 2018. Andrew Brannan raped a sleeping teenager in 2003 and another sleeping woman four years later.

The High Court in Edinburgh

Lamp-post crash

A Fife man who drunkenly crashed into a lamp post has been fined.

Gavin Rose, of Elgin Street in Dunfermline, crashed his car in Coaltown of Wemyss.

The 40-year-old admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs on November 13 and to failing to provide two breath specimens.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard witnesses at Aitken Place heard a “loud bang” outside and saw Rose’s vehicle crashed into a lamp post in the cul-de-sac.

Rose left the vehicle and was smelling of alcohol, slurring his speech and unsteady on his feet.

Rose told the witnesses: “I’m really sorry, I’ve made a huge mistake.”

The court also heard Rose said words similar to “having a hell of a week” before he was arrested.

He said to police: “I think I might have been driving.”

At Kirkcaldy Police Station, Rose twice declined to give a breath sample, instead asking for a glass of water.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said Rose had been at a friends and had had no intention of driving home.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith disqualified him for a year and fined him £706.67.

Computer demand

An IT expert from Forfar requested the return of pricey computer equipment, despite it having child abuse images found on it. Christopher Noonan was found with a stash of child abuse and bestiality material at his home. He will be sentenced next month and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Christopher Noonan
Christopher Noonan.

Rape accused

A Fife man is to stand trial charged with filming and raping a woman and later trying to kill her in Kirkcaldy.

Alan Adsley, 39 year-old is further alleged to have raped a second woman amid claims he gave her a “substance” to “overpower” her.

A rape charge for one of the women spans between 2016 and 2020 at two addresses in Kirkcaldy.

It is claimed she was asleep and unable to consent at the time.

The allegation states Adsley went on to “commit offences of voyeurism”, taking “intimate photographs” and a video of him having sex with the woman while she was sleeping.

Glasgow High Court

Among other charges involving the woman, it is claimed Adsley later attempted to murder her on June 7, 2020, choking her and striking her on the head with a bottle.

Another charge claims he assaulted her while she was driving a car, including grabbing the steering wheel, pressing her foot on the accelerator and pulling the handbrake.

Adsley said to have raped the other woman in 2018 in Kirkcaldy while she was intoxicated and not able to consent.

It is alleged he “caused a substance” to be taken by her to “stupefy or overpower” her.

John Scott QC, defending, pled not guilty on Adsley’s behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Arthurson set a trial, due to begin in July in Stirling.

In case you missed it…

Tuesday round-up — Headbutts and benefit cuts

Monday round-up — Scissors, smoke and solicitor strike

Friday round-up — Bumper-to-bumper car crime

Thursday round-up — Police in court special

Former Dundee wrestling ref dodges prison after being snared by online paedophile hunters

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.