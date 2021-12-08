Wednesday court round-up — ‘I don’t drink and drive’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Wednesday sweep of cases involving Tayside and Fife.

‘I don’t drink and drive’

A Dundee driver caught a staggering seven times over the legal limit told Dundee Sheriff Court “I don’t drink and drive”.

David Dandie,54, pled guilty to drink-driving (157 mics, with a 22 mic limit) .

Sheriff Paul Brown heard how police were called by a worried passing driver who saw a car on top of an electric box, in Hilltown, Dundee.

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie said: “Police attended the locus and observed all four wheels off the ground.

“The accused was unsteady and emanated a smell of alcohol.

“The accused stated he had had a couple of pints and that he was driving.”

Sheriff Brown asked Dandie, who was self-representing, why this had happened,

“It’s a high reading; what were the circumstances of this?”

Dandie, of Lorimer Street, Dundee said that he had “been through a bad time”, referring to a broken marriage and mental health issues.

Sheriff Brown imposed an immediate driving ban of 12 months and a fine of £400.

Upon being offered a drinking driving rehabilitation course, the successful completion of which could have cut the length of ban, Dandie replied, “I don’t drink and drive.”

Rapists jailed

Two Fife rapists have each been jailed for seven years at the High Court in Edinburgh for unrelated offences. Joiner Raymond Anderson attacked two women between 2013 and 2018. Andrew Brannan raped a sleeping teenager in 2003 and another sleeping woman four years later.

Lamp-post crash

A Fife man who drunkenly crashed into a lamp post has been fined.

Gavin Rose, of Elgin Street in Dunfermline, crashed his car in Coaltown of Wemyss.

The 40-year-old admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs on November 13 and to failing to provide two breath specimens.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard witnesses at Aitken Place heard a “loud bang” outside and saw Rose’s vehicle crashed into a lamp post in the cul-de-sac.

Rose left the vehicle and was smelling of alcohol, slurring his speech and unsteady on his feet.

Rose told the witnesses: “I’m really sorry, I’ve made a huge mistake.”

The court also heard Rose said words similar to “having a hell of a week” before he was arrested.

He said to police: “I think I might have been driving.”

At Kirkcaldy Police Station, Rose twice declined to give a breath sample, instead asking for a glass of water.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said Rose had been at a friends and had had no intention of driving home.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith disqualified him for a year and fined him £706.67.

Computer demand

An IT expert from Forfar requested the return of pricey computer equipment, despite it having child abuse images found on it. Christopher Noonan was found with a stash of child abuse and bestiality material at his home. He will be sentenced next month and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Rape accused

A Fife man is to stand trial charged with filming and raping a woman and later trying to kill her in Kirkcaldy.

Alan Adsley, 39 year-old is further alleged to have raped a second woman amid claims he gave her a “substance” to “overpower” her.

A rape charge for one of the women spans between 2016 and 2020 at two addresses in Kirkcaldy.

It is claimed she was asleep and unable to consent at the time.

The allegation states Adsley went on to “commit offences of voyeurism”, taking “intimate photographs” and a video of him having sex with the woman while she was sleeping.

Among other charges involving the woman, it is claimed Adsley later attempted to murder her on June 7, 2020, choking her and striking her on the head with a bottle.

Another charge claims he assaulted her while she was driving a car, including grabbing the steering wheel, pressing her foot on the accelerator and pulling the handbrake.

Adsley said to have raped the other woman in 2018 in Kirkcaldy while she was intoxicated and not able to consent.

It is alleged he “caused a substance” to be taken by her to “stupefy or overpower” her.

John Scott QC, defending, pled not guilty on Adsley’s behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Arthurson set a trial, due to begin in July in Stirling.

